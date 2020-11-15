Giants make loud (by NFC East standards) statement in beating Philadelphia

The Giants (3-7) have won two straight under first-year coach Joe Judge, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly which included squandering a two-score lead three weeks ago in Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL’s worst division. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs, and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Carson Wentz and the rest of his offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

Advertisement

Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22, except he didn’t stumble at the 8 this time.

Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.

Lions 30, Washington 27 — Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, just 16 seconds after Washington’s Dustin Hopkins tied it with a 41-yarder, and Detroit (4-5) avoided overtime after squandering a 21-point, third-quarter lead to Washington (2-7). Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half, then directed the winning three-play drive, which got a major boost when rookie defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer. The Lions went ahead, 24-3, but needed to sweat out their first home win in more than a year after Washington — which got 390 passing yards from Alex Smith in his first start in two years — reeled off touchdowns on three straight series to begin the second half.

Advertisement

Packers 24, Jaguars 20 — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as Green Bay (7-2) overcame two turnovers and a touchdown-squandering penalty to rally past visiting Jacksonville (1-8). Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards. Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for the Jaguars, who got just 169 yards passing from Jake Luton in his second pro game.

Browns 10, Texans 7 — Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt, and Cleveland (6-3) won a home game delayed 36 minutes by a hail-producing thunderstorm just before kickoff. Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so Houston (2-7), out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back. On a day where passing was almost impossible, Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries. Hunt finished with 104, including 37 yards (and three first downs) as the Browns (6-3) ran out the final 4:54 against the NFL’s worst rushing defense.