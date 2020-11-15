Watch: Patriots call trick play, receiver Jakobi Meyers throws touchdown pass vs. Ravens

Jakobi Meyers has emerged as a reliable receiver for the Patriots in the past few weeks.

It turns out he’s not just good at catching passes – he’s good at throwing them, too.

With under two minutes to go in the first half, Meyers unleashed a 24-yard pass toward the end zone, and it landed in the hands of running back Rex Burkhead, who hauled it in for his second touchdown of the game against the Ravens on Sunday night.