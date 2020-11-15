fb-pixel

Watch: Patriots call trick play, receiver Jakobi Meyers throws touchdown pass vs. Ravens

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated November 15, 2020, 1 hour ago
Jakobi Meyers celebrates his touchdown pass on Sunday night.
Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jakobi Meyers has emerged as a reliable receiver for the Patriots in the past few weeks.

It turns out he’s not just good at catching passes – he’s good at throwing them, too.

With under two minutes to go in the first half, Meyers unleashed a 24-yard pass toward the end zone, and it landed in the hands of running back Rex Burkhead, who hauled it in for his second touchdown of the game against the Ravens on Sunday night.

Meyers' arm isn’t a surprise: He played quarterback at Arabia Mountain High in Lithonia, Ga., before attending N.C. State.

With the Wolfpack, he was just 1-for-4 passing with no touchdowns. Sunday was his first touchdown pass since 2014.

Meyers has 294 yards receiving on 23 catches through six games in 2020.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.