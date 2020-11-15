Watch: Patriots call trick play, receiver Jakobi Meyers throws touchdown pass vs. Ravens

Jakobi Meyers has emerged as a reliable receiver for the Patriots in the past few weeks.
It turns out he’s not just good at catching passes – he’s good at throwing them, too.
With under two minutes to go in the first half, Meyers unleashed a 24-yard pass toward the end zone, and it landed in the hands of running back Rex Burkhead, who hauled it in for his second touchdown of the game against the Ravens on Sunday night.
Watch the play here:
JAKOBI CAN DO IT ALL 🙌pic.twitter.com/wrQGoFMu9N— PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2020
Meyers' arm isn’t a surprise: He played quarterback at Arabia Mountain High in Lithonia, Ga., before attending N.C. State.
Advertisement
With the Wolfpack, he was just 1-for-4 passing with no touchdowns. Sunday was his first touchdown pass since 2014.
Meyers has 294 yards receiving on 23 catches through six games in 2020.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.