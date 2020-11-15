Medfield girls' soccer sheds tears of joy for their unbeaten run

“Honestly, it felt like they had just won the state title,” he said. “I even got a little emotional just watching them as the whistle blew and they took that celebration.”

But the unbeaten Warriors (7-0-3) were not feeling frustration. Instead, according to LaFrancesca, the tears exuded joy, relief, and a somber realization that the 2020 calendar had come to a close.

As the Medfield girls' soccer team left the field following a 2-0 Tri-Valley League win against visiting Norwood Sunday afternoon, coach Michael LaFrancesca noticed that many of his players had tears in their eyes.

In a modified Fall I season with no Tri-Valley League or MIAA postseason, the Warriors put their focus on a different goal. Led by senior captains Erin Sullivan, Ally Dubbs, Marissa Gorog and Sarah Churchill, Medfield set their sights on an undefeated fall. Entering the Norwood matchup, the Warriors knew success was only 80 minutes away.

“They left everything they had on the field today,” LaFrancesca said. “They played, tough, they played hard, and they were determined.”

Sullivan scored the first goal and junior Kaitlyn Barton added the clincher in the second half, both scorers finishing off cross-field passes. “That’s what they do — they make the runs onto the ball, and then they finish,” said LaFrancesca.

Medfield will graduate six seniors from the roster, including four starters. Francesca emphasized that those seniors set the tone and brought the team together in the unusual fall season. The rest of the Warriors bought in.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of 20 players that we rostered this year,” he said.

Field hockey

Dedham 2, Medfield 1 — Colleen Coughlin notched both goals for the Marauders (2-4-2) in the Tri-Valley road win against the Warriors.

Holliston 3, Hopkinton 1 — Abby Glynn, Bridget Glynn and Kayla Tomacelli scored for the Panthers, who finished a perfect 9-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Boys' soccer

Dover-Sherborn 0, Dedham 0 — D-S keeper Tim Dillon recorded the shutout as the Raiders closed out the Tri-Valley League season at 3-4-3.