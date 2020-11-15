Countdown to Kickoff: Patriots set for Sunday night clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Follow along with Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens game here. Click here to refresh this page.

The Patriots and Ravens are ready to meet in this week’s Sunday night showdown in Foxborough. It’s a compelling matchup -- as is the case whenever New England and Baltimore square off -- but this week, there’s a little extra juice. The Patriots are looking to build on last week’s win over the Jets, and continue a push for playoff positioning. The Ravens are aiming to keep pace with the red-hot Steelers in the AFC North race. We’ll have all the latest for you all night long, including our pregame notes from Gillette, the latest betting line, inactive analysis, weather updates, and a lot more. But first, here’s our traditional pregame reading list to get you started.