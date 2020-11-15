Patriots spring surprise, storm to upset of Ravens

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and his terrifying playmaking ability were came to town riding a 10-game road winning streak with and left hurt feelings as the New England hung a 23-17 loss in the latest big boy clash between these perennial AFC titans.

Cam Newton and Damien Harris ran behind an offensive line that pushed the rough and tumble Ravens around for most of the night en route to the victory, New England’s second in a row, raising their record to 4-5.

Like every slugfest, there was a feeling out period with teams trading blows in the trenches but unable to capitalize on their initial drives.

The Ravens went four-and-out after getting the opening kickoff.

The Patriots actually moved well, before Newton was sacked by Matthew Judon, who turnstyled right tackle Mike Onwenu and dropped the quarterback for a 7-yard loss on third down.

Despite being pinned at their own 6 by a crafty Jake Bailey punt, the Ravens were undeterred, moving the 94 yards to paydirt on 13 plays. The hosts had a chance to halt the drive but Terez Hall’s backfield hit on J.K. Dobbins on a third-and-2 didn’t stick and the march moved on.

Willie Snead capped the drive when he collected a drop pass — or glorified handoff — from Jackson and beat John Simon to the edge and a pair of Patriots to the pylon from 6 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Newton and the New England offense didn’t blink, however, answering quickly with a 75-yard scoring jaunt.

Meyers snagged a 19-yard catch on the first play and a targeting call on DeShon Elliott (who led with his head all night) tacked on another 15.

Burkhead caught the first of his two touchdowns to end the drive. The running back took a quick hit from Newton and was sprung free by a nice seal block from N’Keal Harry (on Elliott) before he beat two Ravens to the corner of the end zone to tie it at 7.

With the wind and rain picking up, the Ravens made like ducks, scooting along the slick turf with ease into the red zone where the Patriots stood tall, forcing a Justin Tucker 24-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

Again, the Patriots answered with another 75-yard scoring drive.

With Harris ripping off chunks of yardage quickly found themselves in Baltimore territory where Josh McDaniels dipped into his bag of tricks.

Newton hit Jakobi Meyers, who was in motion left, and the receiver reared back and dropped a 24-yard dime to Burkhead, who had beaten linebacker Patrick Queen by two steps.

Though Nick Folk hooked the PAT, the touchdown was a momentum changer that energized the Patriots bench and left the seething Ravens defense pointing fingers.

Baltimore tried to rebound, but J.C. Jackson put an end to that and to the half, intercepting Jackson — his franchise-record fifth straight game with a pick.

New England maintained its momentum after intermission, launching another 75-yard march.

Harris was again the catalyst, ripping off runs of 16 and 25 yards to start things off, following by a 20-yard Newton-to-Meyers pass that netted another 15 yards when Marcus Peters whipped Meyers down out of bounds.

Newton ended the march with a 4-yard touchdown run, again getting a nifty block from Harry for a 20-10 lead. It was Newton’s 67th career rushing TD and his 41st game with both passing and throwing TDs, extending his NFL record in both categories.

New England stopped the Ravens on fourth down on the ensuing possession and capitalized with a Folk field goal from 20 yards out and a 23-10 lead.

The Ravens closed it to a one-score game right before the third quarter when Jackson hit Snead with an 18-yard scoring strike to cut the hosts' lead to 23-17 heading into the fourth.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.