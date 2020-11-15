Thrilled and speechless, Dustin Johnson lets his emotions spill out

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 2020 Masters was just about over, with the final trio of golfers making their way up the course’s last rolling hill. Amid the quiet of a tournament held for the first time in November and for what Augusta National hopes is the only time without patrons, one of those golfers turned to his caddie with a question.

The caddie gave it to him straight.

“You have a five-shot lead,” Austin Johnson told his brother. “You could kick it in from here and still win.”

Dustin, who would walk up to the 18th green and finish off his first Masters victory the conventional way instead, two-putting to a record-setting 20-under-par win, had not looked at a scoreboard since early in his final round. Really.

“I mean, I assumed I had the lead, but I didn’t know by how many. That was kind of my goal,” he said. “I just, you know, told myself, ‘Don’t worry about what anybody’s doing. Just play as good as you can.’ ”

This is the DJ the golf world has come to know, the man whose ascension to the No. 1 world ranking has been characterized as much by a demeanor that borders on the catatonic as it has for a golf game that borders on the robotic. He’s the man who doesn’t go too deep, whose approach of “see ball, hit ball” (as described by Rory McIlroy) may be the envy of the tour, but is just as often the target of the fans or media who see it as boring.

All of that is why the drama of Sunday’s victory wasn’t so much whether Johnson would win: He never trailed by the end of any round, became the first golfer to reach 20 under for the tournament, and whose eventual five-shot win was the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods’s 12-shot victory in 1997.

The question was whether we could tell if he did.

“He’s always the same DJ,” Austin said, standing near Augusta’s famous practice putting green, still in his Augusta white jumpsuit as a small ring of available spectators, mostly club members, their guests, and media members awaited his brother’s arrival. “You can’t tell if we’re coming down the stretch of a major or laying on the couch watching football by his reactions.”

But after slipping his arms into a coveted green jacket, after dominating the field for four straight days, after settling himself from a shaky Sunday start, Johnson could no longer cast himself as golf’s favorite automaton. For a kid who grew up about an hour away, for brothers who turned every putt or chip they ever tried around their Columbia, S.C., neighborhood into the one to win the Masters, the emotions would finally flow.

Not in some iconic celebration shot on 18, where the absence of the traditional dozens-deep gallery made that scene impossible and where Johnson didn’t even help himself, tapping in his second putt before playing partner and tied-for-second-place finisher Sungjae Im wrapped up his hole. Not as Austin struggled to contain his own emotions while Dustin went off to embrace his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

Johnson was clearly thrilled — beaming as he met two-time winner and friend Bubba Watson on his way off the course. He touched Watson’s green jacket and said, “I always wanted one of those.”

It was when he finally got it, when he shrugged those 42-long shoulders into the jacket proffered by none other than Woods — whose previous scoring record of 18 under, which he’d held along with Jordan Spieth, Johnson had just bested — that the dam broke.

Johnson attempted to answer some questions from CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

“As a kid who always dreamed about being a Masters champion,” he began . . .

“I’m sorry,” he said, taking a deep breath. “It’s tough to talk. It’s just incredible . . . ”

He stopped again. “I’ve never had so much trouble gathering myself,” he admitted. “I can’t even talk.”

Who could blame him? Gone is the reputation for folding on a major Sunday. Johnson had failed in four previous tries to win a major when holding at least a share of the lead going into the last round. But if that weight seemed to lift from his shoulders, the gravity of what he’d finally accomplished was just beginning to settle in its place.

“On the golf course, I’m pretty good at controlling my emotions, you know, because I’m out playing golf,” he said. "But yeah, I had a tough time there speaking just because it means so much to me. It means so much to my family, Paulina, the kids. They know it’s something that I’ve always been dreaming about and it’s why I work so hard. You know, I put in a lot of work off the golf course, on the golf course, and it’s something that you push yourself for.

“That’s why I work so hard, to be in this position. To finally have the dream come true, I think that’s why you see all that emotion.”

In this year of pandemic — Johnson himself spent two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 — emotional swings are both expected and extreme. Even at the Masters, where money can usually buy the way out of any troublesome distractions (remember when they aired the tournament ad-free rather than risk the reputation of sponsors over their then all-male membership), there was no escaping the shadow of 2020.

The course played friendlier — softer greens, fewer runaway balls — and darker, shorter days, fewer flowers. But the world outside the private gates was altered, too. Gone was the snaking traffic on Washington Road, absent were the college-age kids hawking badges along its sidewalks. No wait for a reservation at TBonz Steakhouse, no reason to gawk at a John Daly Hooters trailer in a nearby parking lot.

Just the golf.

In the end, that was all Johnson needed. Now, he’s a two-time major winner. Now he’s a lifetime Masters participant. The scoreboard proved it, even if he didn’t want to look.

