Tiger Woods records a 10 on the par-3 12th hole at the Masters

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods wasn’t within striking distance to repeat as he entered Sunday’s final round at 5-under par, 11 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, but he was still playing well. That was until he reached the par-3 12th hole.

Woods came to the tee at 3-under after a birdie and three bogeys, but his tee shot on the 155-yard 12th landed in the rough in front of the green and rolled backward into the water. His next shot came from the fairway across from the green separated by the water of Rae’s Creek. It hit the green, but spun back into rough and into the water for a second time.