US Women’s National Team to return from long layoff with match in Netherlands

"We had to get back on the field for a real game at some point, so it might as well be against one of the best teams in the world," Coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "We have a lot of work to do before the Olympics and facing a really talented Dutch team will give us a good look at where we are at the end of this very unusual year."

The U.S. Soccer Federation on Sunday announced the match will take place Nov. 27 in Breda, starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2 and Spanish-language TUDN. Players will begin reporting to training camp this Friday.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will return from an eight-month layoff late this month for a friendly in the Netherlands, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

Advertisement

The top-ranked Americans have not played since winning the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide. The Olympics were postponed and plans for several friendlies before and after the Summer Games in Tokyo were shelved.

The U.S. roster will be announced Tuesday.

The USSF said the delegation has received an exemption from quarantine provided to professional sports organizations. “Everyone entering the environment will be tested for COVID-19 before traveling, upon arrival and every two days thereafter,” the federation said, adding the team will not begin full training until “the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.”

The U.S. men's team followed similar protocol for its friendlies against Wales last Thursday and Panama on Monday in Austria.

No spectators will be allowed at the women's match, which falls four days before fourth-ranked Netherlands will host Kosovo in a 2022 European Championship qualifier in Breda. With a 9-0-0 record in group play, the Dutch have already qualified.

Although his team has not played since March, Andonovski was able to conduct an 11-day training camp last month in greater Denver with players from the National Women's Soccer League and college teams.

Advertisement

For the Netherlands visit, he seems likely to lean heavily on players from the NWSL and European leagues. The NWSL has been off since mid-October, when its fall series ended.

Five U.S. standouts moved this fall to the Women's Super League in England: Manchester City's Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, Manchester United's Christen Press and Tobin Heath, and Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan.

The federation seemed likely to allow players to opt out, opening opportunities for secondary players from the October camp to play in a high-end friendly.

The U.S. squad is unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches (28-0-3) since losing an away friendly against France in January 2019. That stretch included a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup final in Décines-Charpieu, France.

"The chance to play against America in the Netherlands does not often arise in practice," Dutch Coach Sarina Wiegman said. "So when we heard that they would like to organize a longer training camp in this region during this period, we naturally seized the opportunity with both hands.

“It is a great pity that the fans cannot be there now, but we consider ourselves very lucky that, despite the corona pandemic, we can ‘just’ play football.”