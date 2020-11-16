AG Maura Healey releases report to address health care inequities in Massachusetts

Attorney General Maura Healey put out a report Monday morning outlining her recommendations for reducing the inequities Black, Hispanic, and Latinx communities face in the Massachusetts health care system during the pandemic.

The report hinges on the fact that communities of color have experienced “significantly higher infection rates, hospitalization rates, and age-adjusted death rates than other communities, and are more vulnerable to the economic impacts of the virus.”

“Our health care system works well for many, but the disparate effects of the pandemic provide a somber reminder that our system fails to equitably serve communities of color,” Healey said in a press release. “COVID-19 has shown us that these actions cannot wait.”