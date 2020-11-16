Report: Boston-based DataRobot valued at over $2.5 billion in new funding round

(Bloomberg) -- Boston-based machine learning startup DataRobot is in advanced discussions to raise roughly $300 million in a funding round led by Altimeter Capital Management that values the company at more than $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The funding will more than double DataRobot’s valuation.

The company last raised $206 million in a 2019 round that valued it at $1.3 billion, according to PitchBook. With the fresh funds, it would have raised more than $700 million.