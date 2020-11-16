Moderna says early data suggest its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective

The first interim review of data in the study of more than 30,000 volunteers indicated that the two-dose vaccine showed about the same remarkable effectiveness as a rival one being tested by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. That company reported a week ago that two doses of its vaccine appeared to be more than 90 percent effective.

Moderna said Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was nearly 95 percent effective at preventing infections, in the first glimpse of data from its late-stage clinical trial. The Cambridge biotech said it hopes to seek emergency use for at least some people “in the coming weeks.”

“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel. “We remain committed to and focused on doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The analysis by an independent monitoring board does not mean an effective vaccine is imminent, but the early results are impressive. The board analyzed the first 95 cases of COVID-19 among people who received two shots four weeks apart in the Moderna trial and then went about their daily lives. Half of the trial participants got the actual vaccine. The other half got a placebo.

On Sunday afternoon, the board informed Moderna that 90 of the 95 people with COVID-19 infections had received the placebo, while only five had gotten the actual vaccine, according to Ray Jordan, a Moderna spokesman. The results indicate that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 94.5 percent, the company said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious-disease doctor, said earlier this year he would be happy with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 60 percent effective.

The interim analysis reported no significant safety concerns and that the Moderna vaccine was generally well tolerated. Most side effects were mild or moderate and included symptoms such as fatigue, headache, and achiness.

Moderna officials seemed particularly pleased by the board’s analysis of severe cases of COVID-19. Eleven of the 95 people infected with the virus were diagnosed with severe cases. All 11 cases occurred in the placebo group -- none were in the group that got the actual vaccine.

Based on the data, Moderna said it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve the vaccine for at least some people on an emergency basis in the coming weeks. The firm said that the FDA would wait for a final analysis of a total of 151 cases of COVID-19 among volunteers in the trial before deciding whether to grant the request.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines rely on synthetic messenger RNA, an ingenious variation on the natural substance that directs protein production in cells throughout the body. The vaccines contain custom-made messenger molecules that instruct cells to create a part of the coronavirus and then stimulate the immune system to make antibodies. If it works, that would protect people if they ever got infected with the actual virus.

No messenger RNA vaccine or drug has ever been approved. There are a dozen coronavirus vaccine candidates in late-stage trials globally, and they employ a variety of approaches.

Moderna also reported Monday that its vaccine candidate remains stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 days, up from the company’s previous estimate of seven days. And it remains stable for up to six months in a freezer set at minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the company said.

One of the concerns about the messenger RNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is that it must be kept at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Those cold storage requirements have raised serious questions about whether hospitals could safely store the vaccine and how easily it could be shipped around the world.

The ability to store the Moderna vaccine in commonly used pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators “would enable simpler distribution and [provide] more flexibility to facilitate wider-scale vaccination in the United States and other parts of the world,” said Juan Andres, chief of technical operations at Moderna.

Although the analysis of the data from the Moderna trial is preliminary, it’s likely to buoy hopes as the pandemic surges in various parts of the world, including the United States, where the virus has caused at least 246,000 deaths. Joining leaders of other companies testing vaccines, Moderna’s Bancel has said it will take more than one approved COVID-19 vaccine to tame the pandemic.

