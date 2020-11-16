A new ‘Buy Me, Boston’ is filled with more flashbacks and rare finds

One page unearths a handmade flier for DMZ and the Ramones at the Rat; the next features an old Globe ad for an in-store appearance by Tom Heinsohn, then coaching the Celtics, at Caldor in Framingham.

There’s no rhyme or reason to the layout of “Buy Me, Boston, Volume 2.” The book is a sequel to Brian Coleman’s compendium of ephemera from the city’s scruffy heyday — roughly speaking, from the arrival of the weekly Boston After Dark (1966) to the early years of WFNX (which launched in 1983).

The lack of organization, says Coleman — a tireless promoter of underground culture and the author of three books on classic hip-hop albums — is very much by design. Instead of putting, say, all the old drag-show ads in one section and the arthouse movie listings in another, they’re all jammed together like the riders on a late-arriving Orange Line train circa 1979.

The idea, Coleman says, is that a reader “would not know what’s on the next page, so they’ll keep going — like a bag of chips, where you keep going until you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I ate the whole thing.’ ”

Whether you’re old enough to remember the Unicorn Coffee House on Boylston Street or too young to remember anything on the block before the Apple store opened, “Buy Me, Boston” is a wonderland of local flashbacks. The idea, Coleman says, could be replicated easily in any city with plenty of stories to tell and enough devoted denizens to tell them.

Club 47 events calendar, July/August 1967. Courtesy of Wayne Valdez

Coleman sourced most of his material from some of Boston’s most chronic collectors, including David Bieber, who has an enormous archive of memorabilia from his career in the promotions departments at WBCN and the Phoenix; Kay Bourne, whose archives from her decades-long career at the Bay State Banner now reside at Emerson College; and Wayne Valdez, who ran Allston’s beloved Store 54 until 2016. For the second volume, Coleman scanned old keepsakes from new collaborators including local legend Willie “Loco” Alexander, longtime Boston Rock editor Tristram Lozaw, Arf! Arf! Records founder Erik Lindgren, and jazz historian Richard Vacca.

Ad in the Boston Globe, Oct. 26, 1967. Courtesy of Brian Coleman

Publishing Volume 1 provided “proof of concept,” Coleman says, giving him a tangible answer to a reasonable question: “Who is this weird guy I just met who wants to borrow all my stuff?” By now he has more than 4,000 digital scans of paper curios saved up for a potential Volume 3 and beyond. In early December, he’ll host two days of events at the Dorchester Art Project to celebrate the release of Volume 2.

The books, he says, are “basically a mirror. It’s not my job to tell you what your memories are of Brigham’s or the No Name,” the 100-year-old Fish Pier restaurant that closed a year ago.

Instead, it’s his self-appointed task to uncover those memories from the rubble of the city’s not-so-distant past, and sell them back to you if you’re in the market.

“Buy Me, Boston Volume 2” is available at www.goodroadgoods.com.

