Bishop at Mattapan church charged with raping three boys

In asking that Swain be held on $100,000 cash bail, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Audrey Mark said Swain allegedly sexually assaulted three different boys over varying time periods.

George W. Swain 71, was arraigned via videoconference in Dorchester Municipal Court on multiple charges of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Swain who listened from a Boston hospital where he was being treated for a breathing issue.

A bishop at the Greater Victory Temple church in Mattapan who was once considered by parents as a role model for their children allegedly raped three teenaged boys in the church and at his home more than 15 years ago, prosecutors said.

"They were encouraged by their families to spend time in the church because he was seen as a role model,'' Mark said of three victims who are now adults. Mark said Swain was a bishop at the church located on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

The assaults' started for one victim when he was 8 years old in 1997, continuing into 2004 when the boy turned 14 years old and usually took place at Swain’s home while the child was an overnight guest, the prosecutor said.

The second victim was attacked between the ages of 13 and 16 at the church located on Blue Hill Avenue between the years of 2001 to 2004, Mark said. The prosecutor alleged the boy was assaulted with a sex object; when Boston police searched his office, a sex object was found in his desk this week, the prosecutor said.

The third boy was allegedly victimized at the church between the ages of 13 and 16 starting in 1997, the prosecutor said.

Swain’s defense attorney, Lauren R. Greenberg, said Swain is a long-time resident of Boston whose age and health condition puts him at risk of developing COVID-19 if he was jailed pending trial. She said he could not afford to post $100,000 cash bail.

Judge Jonathan R. Tynes set bail at $75,000 cash, ordered Swain to stay away from the church and children under the age of 16 and to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if released.

Swain is due back in court in December.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins attended the video hearing but did not speak during the arraigment.





