Boston Latin School class hit with racist Zoom bombing

“Frankly, I don’t have the words to communicate the disappointment and fury that we feel, particularly because students within our school community either committed this event themselves or shared the classroom link with others for the purpose of disruption and hate,” Skerritt wrote. “We are deeply sorry that our students, faculty, and guests were subjected to this disturbing and highly inappropriate content. It is unacceptable for any member of our community to be exposed to such images and language.”

Rachel Skerritt, head of the city’s largest and most prestigious school with 2,400 students in grades 7-12, called the series of events that played out over the video conferencing service Zoom “horrifying and triggering” in a letter to Latin School families. Skerritt added that the host of the meeting quickly ended the session.

A virtual class meeting at Boston Latin School on Monday was interrupted with racist, derogatory, and sexually explicit content, sparking a school investigation and meeting with parents.

The Boston Public Schools central office said it believed the person responsible for the incident was not part of the school community, but had gotten access to a meeting link that had been shared.

“Boston Public Schools is committed to establishing supportive and inclusive learning environments, and does not tolerate sexual misconduct or hateful speech of any kind,” district officials said in a written statement. “BPS affirms and celebrates the rich racial and ethnic diversity of our students, families, and staff and will continue working with students and staff to ensure our school communities are safe, respectful and welcoming.”

Across Massachusetts as well as the nation, schools have been grappling with a spate of highly-offensive Zoom bombings as they increasingly rely on teleconferencing to teach students remotely.

As early as March, the FBI began investigating video-conferencing complaints in Massachusetts schools that “involved pornographic and/or hate images, and threatening language," but problems continue to persist.

At Latin School, officials are working on their investigation closely with the school system’s technology department, safety services, and office of equity to identify individuals involved and to hold them accountable under the school system’s code of conduct.

The school held a meeting Monday night with parents of students who attended the Zoom classes.

“Members of our guidance and student support teams will be available for individual follow up as long as is needed,” Skerritt wrote. “We also commit to making time and space for all students and staff to discuss these violations and their effects on our school’s environment and culture, as the actions of some affect us all. While we have been engaged in important school-wide dialogue regarding systemic racism and its history, and we actively educate our students in respectful conduct in relationships as well as preventing sexual harassment, it is clear that we must continue to address the mindsets and decisions of some in our own school community."





























