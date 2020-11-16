Box truck hits elevated on-ramp and rolls over on Storrow Drive

A box truck “Storrowed” Monday morning when it hit an elevated on-ramp and rolled over, officials said.
State Police responded at 9:27 a.m. Monday for an overturned box truck on Storrow Drive westbound near Fenway, department spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
No one was injured in the incident, Procopio said, including the driver and passenger of a Honda Odyssey that was hit by the debris from the crash.
An investigation showed “that the box truck rolled over as a result of striking the elevated on-ramp from Kenmore to Storrow Drive West,” he said.
The term “Storrowing” came about due to how frequently trucks hit overhead bridges and ramps on Storrow Drive, usually when college students are moving in or out.
A state Department of Transportation bridge inspector said the on-ramp did not sustain any structural damage from the incident, Procopio said.
State Police are still investigating the incident, including whether the driver, a 52-year-old Brockton man, will receive a citation, he said.
The scene was clear by 10:41 a.m.
