Box truck hits elevated on-ramp and rolls over on Storrow Drive

A box truck “Storrowed” Monday morning when it hit an elevated on-ramp and rolled over, officials said.

State Police responded at 9:27 a.m. Monday for an overturned box truck on Storrow Drive westbound near Fenway, department spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

No one was injured in the incident, Procopio said, including the driver and passenger of a Honda Odyssey that was hit by the debris from the crash.