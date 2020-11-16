Brookline commissions Tufts to survey residents on policing

Brookline is asking residents to help consider new approaches to providing public safety in town.

The Task Force to Reimagine Policing in Brookline has commissioned Tufts University to conduct a survey of 25,000 selected town residents on the subject. In choosing a sample of residents for the survey, Tufts researchers took special care to ensure participation by residents of color and other historically marginalized groups.

Survey participants were notified by mail of their selection this month. The task force, which was appointed this summer, will use the survey results in its work to study the state of policing in Brookline and recommend potential changes.