Car crashes and bursts into flames on Route 1 in Lynnfield after police pursuit, authorities say

A car crashed and burst into flames Monday afternoon on Route 1 in Lynnfield after a pursuit by Peabody and State Police, officials said.
The suspect was medflighted to a Boston hospital, according to State Police.
A medical helicopter was on its way to the scene after the car crashed on Route 1 southbound, just south of the Lynnfield Tunnel, State Police tweeted at about 12:50 p.m.
The suspect was chased by Peabody police with the assistance of troopers, according to State Police. Officials did not say why the car was being pursued.
Only one southbound lane and all northbound lanes were open, State Police said at about 1:45 p.m.
State Police said they will handle the crash investigation and Peabody police will handle charges against the suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
