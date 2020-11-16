Car crashes and bursts into flames on Route 1 in Lynnfield after police pursuit, authorities say

A car crashed and burst into flames Monday afternoon on Route 1 in Lynnfield after a pursuit by Peabody and State Police, officials said.

The suspect was medflighted to a Boston hospital, according to State Police.

A medical helicopter was on its way to the scene after the car crashed on Route 1 southbound, just south of the Lynnfield Tunnel, State Police tweeted at about 12:50 p.m.