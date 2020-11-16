FBI: Mass. saw 10 percent rise in hate crimes in 2019

According to the data, 388 hate crimes were reported in Massachusetts in 2019, up from 353 the year prior.

The data released Monday shows hate crimes across the United States reached the highest level in more than a decade.

Hate crimes continued to rise in Massachusetts last year, according to new data from the FBI that shows a 10 percent increase in 2019.

Massachusetts has seen a rising number of hate crimes reported each year going back to 2013, according to the Anti-Defamation league.

“When a hate crime occurs, it instills fear in an entire community," Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director, said in a statement. He said the report "is a stark reminder that combating hate crimes must continue to be a top priority for all leaders to ensure that communities of color, religious minorities and the LGBTQ+ community are adequately protected from these targeted attacks.”

The majority of hate crimes reported in Massachusetts in 2019 were race-based (213), followed by religion-based crimes (101) and sexual-orientation based crimes (92), according to the FBI’s data.

Advertisement

Most of these reported crimes were out of Boston with 188, followed by Cambridge with 20, Worcester with 10 and Springfield with 9, according to the data.

Race-based crimes continue to be the most reported type of hate crime since the FBI began tracking the data in the early 1990s. In Massachusetts, the data shows race-based crimes increased by 6.5 percent last year.

Religion-based crimes in Massachusetts increased by 17 percent. Nationally, anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 14 percent. Sixty-three percent of all religion-based crimes reported were directed at Jews or Jewish institutions, according to the data.

Hate crimes also increased slightly in Rhode Island (13 in 2018 to 17 in 2019) and New Hampshire (13 in 2018 to 16 in 2019). Vermont saw a decrease from 45 incidents in 2018 to 33 in 2019. Maine also saw a decrease, though a very narrow one, from 20 in 2018 to 19 the year after.

Advertisement

The FBI relies on local law enforcement to voluntarily submit statistics to the bureau for its dataset. Out of the 360 agencies in Massachusetts that reported their numbers, 277 reported zero hate crimes.

The Anti-Defamation League called on Congress Monday to improve data collection across the nation.

In a statement, the organization says the data is the most “comprehensive snapshot of bias-motivated criminal activity in the United States, but there has long existed a reporting gap that underrepresents the true number of hate crimes that occur.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.