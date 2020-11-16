Former Harvard fencing coach, Maryland businessman charged in $1.5m admissions scheme

Brand is slated to make his initial appearance in federal court in Boston Monday afternoon, while Zhao is scheduled to appear in federal court in Greenbelt, Md., according to the statement.

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said former coach Peter Brand, 67, of Cambridge, and businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Md., face charges of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

A former Harvard College fencing coach and a Maryland businessman were arrested Monday on federal charges alleging they conspired to secure admission for the latter’s two sons into the Ivy League institution in exchange for $1.5 million in bribes, authorities said.

Prosecutors, the statement said, allege that Brand told a coconspirator in May 2012, “Jack doesn’t need to take me anywhere and his boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them[.] You can tell him that[.]”

Then in February 2013 as part of the alleged scheme, the statement said, Zhao made “a purported donation of $1 million to a fencing charity operated by a co-conspirator." Zhao’s older son was accepted to Harvard as a fencing recruit in December 2013 and matriculated in the fall of 2014, the statement said.

Shortly afterward, prosecutors allege, the charity passed $100,000 to the Peter Brand Foundation, which Brand had started with his spouse. Zhao, the statement said, then allegedly “began making payments to, or for the benefit of, Brand.”

All told, Lelling’s office said, “Zhao made $1.5 million in payments to Brand, or for Brand’s personal benefit, even as Brand recruited Zhao’s younger son to the Harvard fencing team.”

Prosecutors said Zhao allegedly paid for Brand’s car; made college tuition payments for Brand’s son; paid the mortgage on Brand’s Needham residence; and later purchased the residence for way above market value, which allowed Brand to buy a more expensive residence in Cambridge that Zhao then paid to renovate.

Zhao’s younger son, prosecutors said, matriculated to Harvard in 2017.

“The complaint alleges that Brand did not disclose the payments to Harvard when recruiting Zhao’s sons,” the statement said, adding that the charge of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery carries a maximum prison term of up to five years, plus a fine of at least $250,000.

Harvard fired Brand in July 2019 over the sale of his Needham home, saying at the time that an “independent investigation of the matter is now complete, and Mr. Brand has been dismissed from his position for violating Harvard’s conflict-of-interest policy. Harvard Athletics is committed to upholding the integrity of our athletics program, and it is our expectation that every coach and staff member adhere unambiguously to our policies.”

A lawyer for Brand, Douglas Brooks, at the time blasted Harvard’s decision, saying Brand denied any wrongdoing.

“Harvard’s termination of him is unfair, unwarranted, and an egregious disservice to a loyal employee,” Brooks said last year.

Brooks added that, “Harvard itself acknowledges that Coach Brand committed no recruiting irregularities,” and said, “The school’s reliance on its conflict policy is nothing more than a cover for its own failure to advise its coaches of the policy, the statements of its dean of [Faculty of Arts of Sciences] and director of athletics to the contrary, notwithstanding.”

But on Monday, federal authorities alleged that Brand crossed the line into criminality.

"This case is part of our long-standing effort to expose and deter corruption in college admissions,” Lelling said in the statement. “Millions of teenagers strive for college admission every year. We will do our part to make that playing field as level as we possibly can.”

The words of Lelling, whose office has brought down a number of wealthy parents and former coaches in the Varsity Blues colleges admissions scandal, were echoed Monday by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the FBI special agent-in-charge of the Boston field office.

“Today’s arrests show how Peter Brand’s and Jie Zhao’s plan to circumvent the college admissions process ended up backfiring on both of them. Now they are accused of exchanging more than $1.5 million in bribes for their own personal benefit,” Bonavolonta said in the statement from Lelling’s office. “The FBI will continue to work hard to identify others like them who are cheating the millions of kids laser-focused on getting into schools the right way.”

Joleen Simpson, acting special agent-in-charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, also decried the alleged conduct of the former fencing coach and businessman.

“As alleged, Peter Brand and Jie Zhao conspired in a scheme to secure the admission of Zhao’s two sons to Harvard College by recruiting them to join the men’s fencing team. The actions of both Brand and Zhao created an unfair playing field,” Simpson said in the statement. “I hope that the announcement of today’s charges against Brand and Zhao demonstrates to others that cheating to gain an unfair advantage will not be tolerated.”

