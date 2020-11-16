Grants help keep House of Seven Gables operating during pandemic

The House of the Seven Gables has received three separate funding awards that are helping the Salem museum continue to meet its costs while also improving its operations and facilities during the pandemic.

Since COVID-19 struck in March, the historic seaside mansion on Derby Street made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel has had to suspend its regular historic tours. But this summer and fall it has opened its gardens and grounds to the public, begun offering virtual programming, and reopened its museum store. Semi-private guided tours of the mansion will be available starting Nov. 27.

The new grants, which total $117,434, are being used by the nonprofit to help continue providing salaries to its staff during the pandemic, as well as to organize and digitize its archives, and to install an updated, integrated customer tracking and analytics system.