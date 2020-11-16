Hopewell to move office from Methuen to Andover

A human services agency is relocating its northeast Massachusetts regional office from Methuen to Andover.

Hopewell recently signed a lease to occupy the new 3,555-square-foot space at 40 Shattuck Road. The office, located in a building owned by Cummings Properties, replaces Hopewell’s existing office on Broadway in Methuen.

Hopewell began moving into the new space in November. The nonprofit provides specialized foster care for difficult-to-place youths. It also advocates for best practices in foster care, supports young adults transitioning out of foster care, and offers residential and support services for adults with disabilities.