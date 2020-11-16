Hopewell to move office from Methuen to Andover

A human services agency is relocating its northeast Massachusetts regional office from Methuen to Andover.
Hopewell recently signed a lease to occupy the new 3,555-square-foot space at 40 Shattuck Road. The office, located in a building owned by Cummings Properties, replaces Hopewell’s existing office on Broadway in Methuen.
Hopewell began moving into the new space in November. The nonprofit provides specialized foster care for difficult-to-place youths. It also advocates for best practices in foster care, supports young adults transitioning out of foster care, and offers residential and support services for adults with disabilities.
Headquartered in Dedham, Hopewell has regional offices across Massachusetts and in East Hartford, Conn. Hopewell officials said the Andover location will be more convenient for its local foster families since many reside in that vicinity and use medical and mental health services in that area. The new office will house about 15 employees.
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.