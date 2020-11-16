Jury trials resume with masks, plexiglass barriers, and reconfigured courtrooms

With the judicial system facing a growing backlog, the initial trials will serve as a test for a broader reopening, with six-member juries presiding over short, fairly simple criminal and civil cases at nine courthouses. If things go smoothly, then full, 12-member juries will be impaneled in February to hear high-priority cases, particularly those involving inmates awaiting trial on serious criminal charges.

Massachusetts’ state courts will resume jury trials at the end of the month for the first time since the pandemic began, with plexiglass barriers and reconfigured courtrooms among a host of new safety protections as coronavirus infections surge across the state.

“This is a very challenging undertaking and we are working very hard at it,” said Superior Court Chief Justice Judith Fabricant, a member of an advisory committee that in July issued a detailed report on how to safely resume trials. “We are determined to provide due process to the parties in the cases that are pending, while balancing risks to jurors, trial participants and court staff.”

Court officials, prosecutors, and defense lawyers worry about trials being indefinitely delayed, depriving defendants of their right to a speedy trial. But a return to trials has raised a host of safety concerns.

“We’re in uncharted territory here,” said Attorney Randy Gioia, deputy chief counsel of the public defender division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, a state agency that provides lawyers for indigent defendants. “There’s no easy solution to this, so you’ve got to be careful that people’s very important constitutional rights are upheld, even in this stressful, unique time.”

A key question is how many people will show up for jury duty, given the health risks. By state law, any juror may defer service for a year, while those over 70 may decline to serve. Jurors may also ask to be excused for health reasons or issues related to the coronavirus, such as an underlying condition, fear of exposing a vulnerable household member to the virus, or child-care issues.

Gioia said his primary concern is whether jurors who are able to serve will represent a fair cross-section of the community. He noted that infection rates are high in many racially diverse communities, which could result in fewer potential jurors from those areas.

“You need people from the communities where the people who are facing a loss of freedom are from. That to me is what a jury of your peers is, people who have similar life experiences,” Gioia said. “I’m fearful that we’re not going to have that if we can’t convince people that the courthouses are very safe."

Fabricant said court officials share that concern and will be monitoring the selection process to make sure that juries are diverse.

Jurors will be required to assess their health every day and notify the court if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with the coronavirus. Everyone in the courtroom will wear a mask at all times, except for witnesses who may remove them once they are on the stand, which is shielded by plexiglass.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said she had concerns about whether the courts will be able to complete jury trials given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases and the approaching holidays.

“I think everyone would agree that all sides are entitled to have jurors that really can put their full attention on the evidence they’re hearing,” Ryan said. “And it’s hard to expect people to do that if they are worried about their own safety.”

Derege Demissie, a Cambridge defense lawyer, said the pandemic restrictions will impact his ability to represent his client. He will not be able to sit beside his client as he has always done, while they whisper their concerns as evidence is presented. Typically, Demissie said he watches jurors as they listen to a case unfold, relying on their expressions to let him know when he’s pushing a witness too hard or should delve deeper. But with jurors wearing masks, that becomes impossible.

“You can’t have a jury trial that doesn’t measure up just because you want to get it done,” Demissie said. “If you’re going to do it, you have to do in a way that doesn’t compromise their rights.”

Demissie predicted the new system will move too slowly to make much of a dent in the backlog of trials. He said a better solution would be to release defendants on home confinement with electronic monitoring, resolve more cases with plea bargains, and hold more bench trials without juries.

In the federal courts, just five trials have been held in Massachusetts since they resumed in October with a multitude of safety protocols based on advice from epidemiologists.

Jurors no longer all fit in the jury box because of social distancing guidelines. Evidence cannot be passed to the jury; instead, it’s all viewed on screens. There are no sidebars, with lawyers whispering in a huddle before the judge. Now, they consult on wireless headsets, like football coaches. Even attorneys must sit six feet from their clients.

Rob Farrell, clerk of the US District Court for Massachusetts, said there are more than 60 criminal cases ready for trial and court officials have created a list that prioritizes which should go first. The court is currently focusing on single defendant cases because of social distancing guidelines, and officials are searching for alternate sites that would allow them to hold trials for multiple defendants.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling said it was frustrating to see the system move so slowly, but that judges have done a good job creating protocols to keep everyone safe.

“Judges are trying to strike a balance between safety and moving the docket,” he said. “I think the approach they’ve taken so far is pretty sensible.”

He said they’ve had little difficulty finding jurors, which he attributed to “pandemic fatigue.”

When the court impaneled its first grand jury in May, some people didn’t want to serve because they were fearful of the virus, he recalled. But others jumped at the opportunity.

“We also had grand jurors who said to us, ‘Thank God, I need to get out of the house,’” he said.





