The last stand-up guy

And then he became a gangster, which wasn’t necessarily the most dishonorable thing you could do where he came from.

Howie ran around Somerville long before it became hip. He became a Marine, one of the most honorable things you could do where he came from.

Howie was Tom Brady to Buddy McLean’s Drew Bledsoe. Buddy McLean ran the Winter Hill Gang, named for the section of Somerville where they congregated. Buddy got whacked, in a hit that just about ended the Irish gang wars of the 1960s, which were enabled by an FBI determined to play kingmaker. Howie took over, and took Winter Hill to new heights.

Everybody played the number, and the number was run by the Mafia and the Winter Hill Gang. There was so much money to be made that the Italians who ran the Mafia in the North End and the mostly Irish guys in Winter Hill had an alliance.

In 1972, Howie no doubt saved lives when, during a sit-down at Chandler’s, a mob hangout in the South End, he mediated an end to the war between the Killeens, who ran the rackets in the Lower End of South Boston, and the Mullens, a bunch of upstarts from City Point.

Howie convinced the combatants to end their murderous feud and join forces. Surprisingly, he anointed Whitey Bulger, the Southie mobster, to lead the new faction, rather than one of the Mullens. Several of the Mullens, most notably a capable guy named Pat Nee, were Marines.

But as Howie explained to me and my colleague Shelley Murphy, Whitey had a better criminal pedigree: He went to Alcatraz. In a different milieu, that would be like saying a prospective employee went to Harvard Business School.

Howie came to rue the day he backed Whitey Bulger and sponsored him as a full-fledged partner in the Winter Hill Gang. Bulger and another partner, Stevie Flemmi, were FBI informants. Howie should have figured that out in 1979, when he and everybody in the gang, except Bulger and Flemmi, were indicted for fixing horse races.

Just about all of Howie’s closest associates became government informants or witnesses. In a 1989 interview, Howie complained to me that law enforcement wouldn’t leave him alone, even after he got out of prison and tried to stay crime-free.

“When I was a kid, when I heard about Nazi Germany, how they wanted everyone to turn people in . . . and that’s what’s going on here now," he said. "If you’re a man, you get punished. If you’re a rat and a weasel, you’re rewarded, you’re cultivated.”

In 1993, facing 10 years in prison for arranging the delivery of 13 pounds of cocaine to a friend who turned out to be working for the government, Howie refused a chance to cut a deal and roll on Bulger and Flemmi. He stood up and did his time.

Even John Martorano, among his closest criminal partners, gave him up, testifying during Bulger’s trial that he and Winter took part in numerous murders. Howie was never charged, however, apparently because no one else would corroborate Martorano’s claims.

After the trial, during a lunch at the Union Oyster House put together by the great private investigator Ted McDonough, I asked Howie about all those murders he was implicated in.

Without copping to anything, Howie suggested it isn’t murder when someone is trying to kill you.

“That’s self-defense,” Howie said.

But that doesn’t explain what happened in 1973 to Michael Milano, a young bartender who died in a hail of gunfire when, Martorano testified, he and Winter opened fire on his car, mistaking him for a gangster that Mafia underboss Jerry Angiulo had ordered dead. A passenger in the car was paralyzed.

Howie died in his own bed last week. He was 91, a guy who was hard not to like. But he was a gangster, and he killed people. None of those facts stand alone. They stand together.













Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.