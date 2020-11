One dead after being shot by officer, N.H. attorney general says

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Meredith, the New Hampshire attorney general said.

The man, David Donovan, 35, was shot by a Meredith police officer on Sunday night and died after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Three other people at the scene were hurt before police arrived, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said. One was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.