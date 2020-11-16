Powerful storm leaves 3700 without power; one person reported injured in Acushnet

Other Massachusetts communities reported the winds knocked down trees and wires, damaging cars in some instances. In Amherst, a house was damaged by falling tree limbs, the weather service reported.

In Acushnet, one person was reported injured Sunday when a branch fell on them on Fairway Drive. The person was then transported to a hospital in Providence according to the National Weather Service.

A powerful weather system with gusts reaching 58 miles an hour rushed through Massachusetts Sunday night, leaving some 3700 customers without power Monday, authorities said.

Some 3700 customers were without power Monday morning statewide with the largest cluster in the Central Massachusetts communities of New Salem, Petersham and Shutesbury, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Administration.

Advertisement

Wind gusts reached 58 miles an hour in Rockport and 64 miles an hour at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, according to the weather service.

Monday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 50s in Greater Boston. Winds will be gusty, but far less powerful than Monday night, forecasters wrote.

“It will still be gusty as colder air arrives from the west, but not nearly as strong as last evening. Expecting mostly sunny conditions across most of southern New England,” forecasters wrote.

Coastal communities may face some flooding starting Monday around 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., forecasters wrote.

"Wave action will likely cause some washover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide,'' forecasters wrote. “Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.