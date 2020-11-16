Providence police oversight board PERA faces a firestorm -- from within

On Monday, PERA is holding an emergency meeting to decide what do to about its executive director, Jose Batista, who defied the board, the police, and the attorney general’s office last week to release video footage from a pending criminal case against an officer.

But now, as urgent calls for racial justice and police reform ring through Rhode Island and around the country, the state’s only civilian review authority is struggling internally with a leader who may jeopardize its mission.

PROVIDENCE -- The Providence External Review Authority, or PERA, was created after an off-duty Black police officer was killed by two white police officers 20 years ago, overcoming court challenges and upheaval in its fight to establish civilian oversight of the Providence police.

The videos show Sgt. Joseph Hanley assaulting a handcuffed man in April. Misdemeanor charges were dropped against the man, who reached a $50,000 settlement with the city. Hanley was charged with simple assault in May.

The board voted against releasing the video in August, to avoid jeopardizing the criminal case. But Batista offered the footage to the media last week anyway, saying he wants “transparency” and for PERA to be “at the table” during criminal investigations of police officers.

However, civilian review boards do not have authority in criminal investigations, according to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, and involving PERA in that capacity would be highly unusual. The Providence city ordinance gives PERA oversight in internal investigations, not criminal ones.

Earlier this year Batista, a lawyer who was just elected to represent District 12 in the state House of Representatives, suggested to Attorney General Peter Neronha that he drop charges against Hanley in order to make the videos public. Once the videos had sparked a “public conversation,” Batista said, he proposed that the sergeant be re-charged for the April assault.

Several PERA members were aghast. They wanted the attorney general to increase the charges against the sergeant, not drop them.

“How would it help the general public to see any sort of violence … against any sort of citizen and then not hold the officer accountable by releasing that video?" board member Michael Fontaine, a Providence insurance defense lawyer and former state prosecutor, said at a PERA meeting in September. “That was the whole point of this board ... to have a second set of eyes to ensure officers are held accountable,”

“I’ve been a prosecutor for years, and I’m not aware of them bringing charges, dropping them, and bringing them back, especially after release of evidence. Ever,” Fontaine added.

Board member Deborah Wray, a longtime community activist in Providence, said Friday that she was dismayed and felt disrespected by Batista. PERA has struggled through court challenges, hostility from past police leaders, vacancies, and a decade of inaction. An overhaul in 2018 granted it more investigative powers, and there was hope that the civilian review authority would finally find its footing.

This, Wray said, was supposed to be PERA’s “fresh start.” Now, there’s concern that Batista’s actions threaten PERA’s mission of conducting fair and impartial oversight of the police.

A strong start, then nothing

The Providence External Review Authority is the only civilian oversight board in Rhode Island. It was proposed after the fatal shooting of Sgt. Cornel Young Jr., a Black officer who was off-duty when he was fatally shot by two white officers in January 2000.

PERA was established by the City Council in 2002 and endorsed by a wide range of organizations, including Direct Action for Rights and Equality, the Rhode Island Select Commission on Race and Police-Community Relations, the state Council of Churches, the Rhode Island Minority Police Association, and the Rhode Island Coalition for Affirmative Action.

PERA is responsible for community outreach, reviewing police policies and training procedures, and making recommendations for reallocation of funds. It is empowered by the mayor and City Council to investigate complaints of police misconduct and, when necessary, make recommendations to the police chief for disciplinary action -- a faster and less-intimidating way to resolve complaints than having the public deal with the Police Department’s Internal Affairs division.

The state Supreme Court upheld PERA’s authority in 2008, but the group was inactive until 2018, when the city brought together a new nine-member board, which hired Batista as executive director.

Batista, 32, had previously worked as a public defender and a prosecutor for the city of Pawtucket. A graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law, he has also been on the board of College Visions, the city Board of Licenses, and the city’s Ethics Commission.

The PERA board wanted the executive director to be a lawyer, so he or she could handle mediation and investigations. Batista, who had his own law practice, was given a two-year contract in early 2019, provided that he didn’t continue his law practice or outside employment, to avoid conflicts of interest.

Wray, who was on the hiring committee, said Batista started out well and the board members tried to guide him.

“But what he said he was capable and knowledgeable of doing, that is not what he has done,” Wray said.

Batista was expected to work on public outreach and review and investigate, and mediate complaints. Instead, city records show, he brought in outside contractors to do the work, paying investigator Eugene Monteiro $21,000, mediator Sheila Hubbard nearly $14,000, and a college intern $1,500, over the objections of the board. PERA’s budget for fiscal year 2020 is more than $340,000, including more than $154,000 for personnel salaries. Batista is PERA’s only fulltime employee.

‘He forgot what our mission is’

Initially, Batista attended the regular Providence police command staff meetings on Tuesday mornings. Then he stopped — he wouldn’t give the board his reasons in public — and was found to be teaching classes at that time at Bryant University.

Patrolman Michael Imondi, president of the Providence police union, said that Batista met with the union early on. “Every time Batista reached out to us, we had a conversation — how we were going to move forward, what he would like to see, when he had an investigation, would officers come in?” Imondi said Friday. “But it never got off the ground, because no officers were ever called in.”

According to PERA’s latest biannual report in June, a dozen cases are still waiting for investigation, some well over a year, and another five are waiting for mediation. Recording of meetings show members members repeatedly asking Batista to explain the status of the cases, the lack of public outreach, what the mediator and investigator have been doing, and what Batista has been working on.

“We were asking Batista to be accountable. He was saying he was working on it, but we don’t have it in black and white,” Wray said on Friday. “We don’t have information saying what they actually did.”

The only case they heard about, she said, was the one involving Hanley -- the case for which Batista wanted to drop charges against the sergeant in exchange for being allowed to make the videos public.

The police showed Batista the videos in May, when Hanley was charged with simple assault. Soon after, Batista announced that PERA was going to do an independent review and designated Monteiro to investigate.

The City Council issued subpoenas on PERA’s behalf to get the videos from the Providence police. In August, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré and Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. briefed the PERA board in an executive session and showed them the videos — a cell phone video from a bystander and video from another officer’s body camera. They show Hanley grinding his knee into the head of a handcuffed man on the pavement, kicking him, and stepping onto his legs during an arrest on April 19.

PERA’s board voted not to publicly release the videos because the criminal case against the officer was active. Monteiro wrote an investigative report, with a list of policy violations and recommendations.

Then, the board found out that Batista had asked the attorney general about dropping the case against Hanley and releasing the videos.

“I’m just a little taken back by how making any request to not hold a police officer criminally accountable ... would be beneficial to anybody,” board member Fontaine told Batista in a September PERA meeting. “Who said you could do that?”

Batista told the board — and, later, the Globe — that the proposal was hypothetical.

Wray said Friday that she doesn’t believe him. “I think Jose lied to cover his ass. He thought he was going to have board members to back him no matter what he do. He forgot what our mission is," she said.

Crossing the line?

Batista has repeatedly clashed with several board members in his requests for more money for the investigator and mediator. After a moped rider, Jhamal Gonsalves, was critically injured in a crash involving a police officer in October, Batista urged the board to authorize $50,000 forMonteiro to investigate the case and pushed for PERA to be directly involved with the criminal investigation, along with the state police, Providence police, attorney general’s office, and the federal Department of Justice.

“This is the moment in time that PERA was created for,” Batista told them. Most of the board members balked, saying they still needed standards and accounting for the work being done.

The Police Department also refused Batista’s demands for PERA to be directly involved in the criminal investigation, saying they wanted to protect the integrity of the case.

“Criminal investigations are best accomplished and completed when there is a strategy on seeking the facts, evidence and witnesses in a confidential setting among authorized criminal investigators," Commissioner Paré wrote to Batista on Oct. 28. “If PERA or PERA’s investigator were embedded in the investigation, it would have an adverse impact on the criminal investigation and the criminal prosecution in many ways. ... The integrity of the criminal investigation is our primary goal.”

Paré offered PERA daily briefings of the “progress, direction and status” of the criminal investigation and said the department would comply with PERA’s requests when it became an internal investigation.

Batista told the Globe that wasn’t good enough. He decided to release the Hanley videos on his own to make a point, he told the Globe, and said it’s “a misrepresentation to say I can’t be trusted with sensitive information."

“I felt stonewalled. I was willing to comply with the board in what they wanted, even though I disagreed. What changed my analysis was the Gonsalves case,” Batista said. “The Hanley case was such a high profile case, and we got involved after the fact. If we want to do our job of civilian oversight, we need to have no daylight between what the police know and what we know.”

But that’s not actually how civilian review boards operate. “Usually, you don’t compromise a criminal investigation during an administrative investigation. You shouldn’t cross the line,” said Liana Perez, the director of operations for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

While the PERA board deliberates over Batista’s fate, others are applauding Batista for releasing the Hanley videos on his own — even though Hanley was charged with assault in May and the criminal case against him is pending.

“I am so proud of @j_f_batista for doing what is right and just in the face of such adversity,” tweeted Joshua Xavier, an attorney and board member for the Rhode Island Center for Justice.

Michael J. Yelnosky, the former dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law from which Batista graduated, tweeted: “Please add my name to the list of those who support and admire @j_f_batista.”

“PERA was created to act as a police oversight board. Their role is not to be neutral— that contradicts the very purpose of the organization + the movement that lead to a strengthened PERA under the CSA," tweeted City Councilwoman Kat Kerwin, who is advocating to abolish the police.

It’s too soon to know what, if any, impact the videos will have on the court case against Hanley. A pretrial motion and hearing are scheduled for Nov. 24, and the commissioner said the police were going to release the videos when the case was adjudicated.

But the impact Batista’s actions have on PERA’s ability to work with police may be more clear.

“PERA has now clearly shown that they want to act as the judge, jury, and disciplinarian in cases involving Providence Police Officers, and has also repeatedly shown a disregard for following proper legal protocols, especially now in a case that is pending in State Court,” the union representing Providence police officers said in a statement last week. “Mr. Batista has clearly overstepped and violated his duties and role as the Executive Director of PERA.”

Imondi, the police union president, said that Batista is the problem for them, not the board. “We don’t have a problem with civilian oversight,” he said.

Wray hopes that’s true.

“It will not stop PERA’s mission, but I want to say I hope it doesn’t stop the police from cooperating the way they are supposed to,” she said. “I hope and pray that Commissioner Paré, the captains and majors, will take this and understand this is (Batista’s) feelings coming out — and not the board.”









Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.