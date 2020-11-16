Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wayland

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder suicide in Wayland after two people were found dead in an Adelaide Avenue home Monday night.

According to a news release release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Wayland Police went to the home for a report of a death shortly after 8 p.m.

They found the two people, a 68-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, in the garage. The district attorney’s office said the woman lived in the home and the man was “known to the woman.”