Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wayland

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder suicide in Wayland after two people were found dead in an Adelaide Avenue home Monday night.
According to a news release release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Wayland Police went to the home for a report of a death shortly after 8 p.m.
They found the two people, a 68-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, in the garage. The district attorney’s office said the woman lived in the home and the man was “known to the woman.”
The woman was dead of an apparent gunshot wound and the man was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.
It was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety, the district attorney’s office said.