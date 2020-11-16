USPS Operation Santa goes nationwide for first time ever to help families, children during pandemic

Struggling to find ways to be able to get presents for the holidays this year? The United States Postal Service might have your back.
Now in its 108th year, the USPS Operation Santa program has officially gone nationwide for the first time since it started, the postal service announced Monday. The program helps families and children in need receive gifts for the upcoming holidays.
It works like this: send a stamped letter to Santa Claus at his workshop at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 before Dec. 15. Don’t worry — it’ll make its way to Santa’s elves for Santa to read.
Starting Dec. 4, people and companies across the country can head to www.uspsoperationsanta.com to adopt letters and send gifts out, fulfilling wishlists. Adopters can pick out more than one letter, according to the USPS.
Letter information remains anonymous when posted to the site for adoption, the USPS said. Gifters are also vetted for security reasons before they can adopt letters.
People of any faith — or non-faith — are welcome to send their lists to Santa, the USPS said.
“The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible,” the statement read. “And that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward.”
