What are the latest travel restrictions in New England?

Maine: Starting Nov. 16 , people traveling from Massachusetts to Maine must either quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken no longer than 72 hours before their arrival.

Public health officials are encouraging people to stay home for the holidays, but inevitably some people are pondering travel. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19, and if you must venture out, they recommend that you get a flu shot, bring along extra masks and hand sanitizer, and be aware of the latest travel restrictions. Here are some of the latest requirements that are in place in New England.

New Hampshire: People traveling to New Hampshire from surrounding New England States (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island) no longer have to self-quarantine. Those traveling to New Hampshire from non-New England states for an extended period of time are still asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Vermont: Anyone visiting Vermont must quarantine for 14 days, including students coming home to Vermont for a college break or holiday. If you haven’t had any symptoms of COVID-19, you can end your quarantine if you get a PCR test and receive a negative test result on or after the seventh day of your quarantine. But there are exceptions: people traveling for “essential purposes” don’t need to quarantine. That could include travel for personal safety, health care, care of others, parental shared custody, for food, beverage or medicine, for students to attend preK-12 school or college commuting daily, or for work. For more information, visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/travel-quarantine.

Rhode Island: Out-of-state visitors are required to complete a certificate of compliance and out-of-state travel screening form upon arriving in Rhode Island. If you’re coming from a state with a COVID-19 positivity rate of higher than 5 percent, you must quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within the 72 hours prior to your arrival. For more information, visit health.ri.gov/covid/travel.

Connecticut: Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days. Visitors are also asked to fill out a health form upon arrival. For more information, visit https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/travel.

Massachusetts: All visitors entering Massachusetts (including residents) who do not meet an exemption are required to complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival (unless you’re visiting from a lower-risk state designated by the Department of Public Health) and quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 result from a test administered up to 72 hours prior to your arrival. For more information, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-travel-order.





















