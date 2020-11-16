Marriott Copley layoffs, by the numbers

-- 52 housekeepers, all 47 Champions employees, 34 cooks, 29 managers, 18 dishwashers, 31 banquet and convention workers, nine room-service employees and food and beverage attendants, seven phone workers, seven front desk and concierge staff, seven administrative workers, six kitchen supervisors and purchasers, five club concierge workers, five bellhops and front door staff, two engineers, and one security officer.

The Boston Marriott Copley Plaza recently laid off 260 workers, about half its staff, according to local hospitality workers' union Unite Here Local 26. Local 26 doesn’t represent the Marriott Copley workers but is assisting them following the mass termination. Here is a breakdown of the layoffs, according to union estimates:

--Three days before the cuts, the hotel revised its severance policy from one week of pay per year of service (with a cap of 26 weeks) to: less than 1 year, no pay; 1-2 years, 2 weeks' pay; 3-4 years, 3 weeks; 5-6 years, 4 weeks; 7-8 years, 5 weeks; 9-11 years, 6 weeks; 12-14 years, 7 weeks; 15-17 years, 8 weeks; 18-20 years, 9 weeks; 20-plus years, 10 weeks.

-- Average tenure of laid off workers is 12 and a half years.

--109 workers have refused to sign the severance package

-The 29 managers who were let go are still being paid according to the previous severance policy.

