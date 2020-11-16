Mass. reports 1,967 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

The state said 31,768 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 12 to 10,110, the Department of Public Health said in its daily report.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,967 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 184,511, the state reported.

Governor Charlie Baker has warned residents to change their behavior in the face of “sustained and troubling” resurgence of the virus in recent weeks. On Friday, he announced the state would reopen a field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester that will be ready to accept patients the first week of December, if needed.

Earlier this month, the governor imposed tighter restrictions that included requiring most businesses to close by 9:30 p.m. and reducing limits on the size of gatherings. He also modified his mask order to require people to wear masks in public, no matter how far they are from other people.

In the daily report, state officials also said 53,265 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.32 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,099 people, bringing that total to 225,360.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.2 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 665 to 693. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dipped from 23 to 21; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Monday, the state said the seven-day positivity rate would be 5.25 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.