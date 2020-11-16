Moms, Interrupted

“I’m on a hamster wheel with no end in sight,” she said.

But that’s nothing compared with his mom, Valerie Filiberto, a real estate agent who has started rising at 5:30 so she can get ahead of it all.

In the North End, kindergartener Luca Filiberto is a busy boy, with a Zoom schedule that includes math, theater, reading, writing, and Italian.

With mom in full view for the whole school day, Luca regularly asks for snacks or help finding missing stuff. Come gym time, Filiberto needs to take Luca outside, so his jumping jacks don’t disturb the neighbors. Recess finds the pair outside again, now at the park, with Filiberto checking email and making calls.

“My husband is also working from home,” she said, “and he’s pitching in, but I’m the person with the running schedule in my mind.”

A recent analysis by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, found that mothers are three times more likely than fathers to have lost jobs during the pandemic. In part that’s because female-dominated industries such as hospitality and education have been particularly hard hit. But it’s also because more women are dropping out because they shoulder a disproportionate share of the domestic burden and it’s just too much.

As for those mothers who are fortunate to still be employed, many are trying to hold onto their jobs while keeping their children and households going. Their challenge has been analyzed by experts — at the National Women’s Law Center and Lean In and McKinsey & Company, among others.

It’s also been the subject of a joke calendar that riffs off Dolly Parton’s hit song, “9 to 5.”

“Working 9-9:10,” reads the online calendar making the rounds in mom circles, and: “9:45-10, 10:20-10:35, 12:30-2, 2:15-2:16,” and so on.

Here’s what that looks like for Kerri Mulvey, a single working mother in Framingham with two kids who are fully remote. Her 8-year-old son, who is Deaf being taught in American Sign Language.

“ASL is not my native language,” Mulvey said. “I work out of my home and will often be on a work call when my son’s teacher, who is Deaf, will call me through a service on my personal phone to let me know when I left the room my child closed the computer and is no longer attending his classes.”

That was happening often. “So now I sit next to my son, both on our laptops, and I tap him, ask him to pay attention and dial into different Zoom meetings for his different classes, all the while I’m trying to work with my clients and make phone calls.”

In Wayland, the only time Jacqueline Adelson, a recipe developer and food blogger, has for her own work or household business is when she’s striding on the elliptical in her basement.

That’s 45 minutes of “me time” she spends simultaneously exercising and: writing recipes; corresponding with potential advertisers; grocery shopping online; scheduling orthodontist appointments; responding to teacher emails; and, of course, dismounting the elliptical to get her fourth-grader resettled in front of her computer to continue online learning.

It’s rare to find a working mother who is not rising early or staying up late to do her own work, but as Clare Flaherty, a manager at Harvard Business School, put it: “It makes for a really long mental capacity day.”

Her second grader has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and with 29 classmates and one teacher to keep control of them all, through a computer screen, his needs are not being completely met, Flaherty said.

His questions for mom—along with requests from Flaherty’s eighth-grader — lead to about 30 interruptions per hour, she said.

"Any ability to do deep thought about meaningful work has vanished,” she said.

There are lots of cute stories about kids Zoom-bombing parents’ work meetings, but it can be a serious challenge. Cara Caissie, a jail-diversion clinician in Marlborough, who also works with an emergency mental-health crisis team, recalled when her son, 7, burst into the room while she was doing a psychiatric crisis evaluation via telehealth.

“He stood on the other side of my computer and aimed his red dot laser beam at the middle of my forehead as part of his game,” she said “It stayed on my forehead for the duration of my evaluation because I couldn’t interrupt the session.”

Even as fathers have increased childcare duties during the pandemic, a US Census Bureau post from August reported that, “Working Moms Bear Brunt of Home Schooling While Working During COVID-19.”

“Of those not working,” the bureau reported, “women ages 24-44 are almost three times as likely as men to not be working due to childcare demands.”

Companies are pledging to be family-friendlier, or even changing policies. But even so, many mothers worry that childcare duties will be held against them in the workplace.

In Hingham, Michelle Doransends her daughter, who has special needs, to her local public school four mornings a week, and then drives her back and forth across town to a private kindergarten, which meets in person every afternoon. It’s a hectic schedule that takes a toll on Doran, but one she feels is crucial to give her daughter what she needs.

“I try to plan my day the night before, but inevitably something ‘urgent’ pops up," she said. "I start a project, then stop, then try to pick it up again, but without blocks of time it’s nearly impossible and highly inefficient.”

Doran’s co-workers want to be supportive, she said, “but unless they walk in my shoes, they don’t fully appreciate the challenges.”

