Suits challenging the election results dropped in four states

The cases were similarly structured: All had been filed by ordinary voters who claimed that the certification of the vote in key counties in their states should be halted because of election improprieties.

In a coordinated move, the filings — in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — came in rapid succession within less than an hour.

The plaintiffs in four federal lawsuits around the country challenging the integrity of the presidential election all filed notice Monday morning that they were dropping their cases.

Each of them was overseen by James Bopp Jr., a conservative lawyer and former top official at the Republican National Committee. In a brief interview Monday, Bopp declined to comment on the suits, saying that he did not want to telegraph his strategy if he ultimately chose to file more cases.

Neither the Trump campaign nor Republican officials were parties in these particular suits, though President Trump has urged his supporters to challenge an election that he has repeatedly claimed, without substantial evidence, was the result of widespread fraud.

The campaign, Republican organizations, and individual voters have cumulatively filed nearly two dozen suits in at least seven states that have failed so far to stop either the counting of votes or the certification of results. But the barrage of legal action challenging President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s victory is not over.

Federal suits are still working their way through courts in Michigan, in Georgia, and in Pennsylvania, where a judge in Williamsport is expected to hold a hearing on Tuesday. The Trump campaign also filed an appeal on Monday of a state court suit it lost in Michigan last week. And Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, who is leading the post-election legal battle, has promised further suits.

Most votes in Georgia have been recounted

ATLANTA — Roughly two-thirds of the 5 million ballots cast in Georgia’s presidential race have been recounted by hand as of Monday morning, with local elections officials reporting few problems and Democrats saying that the recount so far has not substantially changed President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s lead over President Trump.

Over the weekend, election officials said that roughly 50 of the state’s 159 counties had finished their recounts. All must complete recounting by Wednesday night.

Election officials declined Monday to release the results from individual counties. But Patrick Moore, a lawyer for Mr. Biden, said that Democrats had been keeping tabs on the county results and that only minor discrepancies had turned up.

Obama urges GOP to honor ‘electoral process’

Michelle Obama suggested President Trump was treating the transition like “a game” on Monday and pleaded with Republicans to “honor the electoral process” by accepting Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the president-elect.

“Our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego,” Obama, the former first lady, wrote on Instagram, as she called out the president for “spreading racist lies” about her husband.

Obama, one of the most popular women in the world and an influential figure in the Democratic Party, began her post by recounting how painful it had been to acknowledge that Trump had won in 2016.

Trump, she said, had spread the racist birther lie that “had put my family in danger” — but she was determined to follow the protocols of respect, cooperation, and support that former President George W. Bush and his family adopted after President Barack Obama was elected.

“This isn’t a game,” she wrote, addressing the president’s followers, and Republican leaders who have placated Trump by refusing to acknowledge Biden’s status as president-elect.

“So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

On Sunday night her husband said during a ''60 Minutes'' interview that it was time for President Trump to concede.

''A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design,'' Barack Obama told correspondent Scott Pelley. ''And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.''

''My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,'' Obama said.

His remarks amounted to the former president’s most forceful statement yet condemning Trump’s failure to respect a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. During a wide-ranging interview, Obama also criticized Republicans ''who clearly know better'' for allowing Trump’s false claims of election fraud to go unchecked.

Top Trump adviser acknowledges Biden win

Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, acknowledged Monday that it “obviously” looks as though Joe Biden has won the election, and he promised “a very professional transition” on the National Security Council.

Speaking at the Global Security Forum, O’Brien left open the possibility that Trump could still prevail if courts determine there was widespread fraud, but he struck a markedly different tone than the president and several of his staunchest allies.

“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” O’Brien said. “We may have policy disagreements, but, look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — obviously, things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There’s no question about it.”

Wisconsin says recount would cost $7.9m

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the cost of running a statewide recount for the presidential election will be $7.9 million — a fee that Trump’s campaign would be required to pay upfront if he wishes to request a recount in the state.

Under Wisconsin law, the state will pay for a recount if one candidate wins by 0.25 percent or less. When the threshold of victory is under 1 percent, however, the losing candidate can request a recount — provided they agree to pay in advance. Unofficial results show Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,500 votes, or 0.6 percent.

By state law, Wisconsin counties must complete a canvass of local results by Tuesday. The Trump campaign will have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit a petition asking for a statewide recount, and the $7.9 million payment.

Asked if the campaign would pay the fee and seek the recount, Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign, said, “The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit.”

The campaign has identified no specific irregularities in Wisconsin.

