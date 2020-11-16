Trump will order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

The decisions come as no surprise, following Trump’s shakeup of the Pentagon leadership last week, when he installed loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the war zones. The cuts give Trump an accomplishment in his final weeks in office even as he refuses to concede he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2,500, a reduction of more than 500.

The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of US troops in Afghanistan almost in half to 2,500 by Jan. 15, officials said Monday. The order would stop short of outgoing President Trump’s goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawals and an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. There are 4,500 to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan and more than 3,000 in Iraq.

The troop cuts would be completed just five days before Biden takes office, leaving him with a smaller military footprint in the two key war zones. Military commanders have expressed less concern about pulling troops from Iraq, where the Iraqi forces are better able to maintain their nation’s security.

Trump’s new Pentagon chief, Christopher Miller, hinted at the troop withdrawals over the weekend in a carefully worded message to the force that suggested compromise.

He said that “we remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida brought to our shores in 2001.” And he warned that “we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish.”

But he also made it clear that “all wars must end.”

“This fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous. and many are weary of war — I’m one of them,” he said. “Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.”

The accelerated withdrawal, however, goes against the longstanding advice from Trump’s military leadership, including Marine General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East. But officials suggested this week that commanders will be able to live with the partial pullout, which allows them to keep counterterrorism troops in Afghanistan and gives more time to remove critical equipment.

McKenzie and others have repeatedly argued that a hasty withdrawal could undercut negotiations to finalize ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and representatives of Afghan society, including the current Afghan government. And they warn that US forces should remain in the country to keep the Islamic State group’s militants in check.

Biden has sounded less absolute about troop withdrawal. He has said some troops could stay in Afghanistan to focus on counterterrorism. In response to a questionnaire before the election, he said: "Americans are rightly weary of our longest war; I am, too. But we must end the war responsibly, in a manner that ensures we both guard against threats to our homeland and never have to go back.''

The expected order adds to what has been a litany of muddled White House and Pentagon messages on troop withdrawals, exacerbating what has been an emotional roller coaster for the troops and their families.

The Pentagon was already on track to cut troops levels in Afghanistan to about 4,500 by mid-November. US military leaders have consistently said that going below that number must be based on conditions on the ground, including a measurable reduction in attacks by the Taliban on Afghan troops. And they insist they have not seen that yet.

America’s exit from Afghanistan after 19 years was laid out in a February agreement Washington reached with the Taliban. It said US troops would be out of Afghanistan in 18 months, provided the Taliban honored a commitment to fight terrorist groups, with most attention seemingly focused on the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country.

Military officials also have warned that there is a large amount of critical, classified equipment at bases in Afghanistan that needs to be removed, but it will take more time. And they say that any full US withdrawal needs to be coordinated with other allies that have troops in the country.

The White House, however, issued a confusing series of statements about Afghanistan over the past month. Trump on Oct. 7 tweeted that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.” Asked about those comments, Robert O’Brien, his national security adviser, said Trump was just expressing a hope.