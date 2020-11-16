With Biden poised to take power, environmental groups see ‘tremendous opportunity’ to address climate change

Hopes for far-reaching legislation that would overhaul how the nation responds to climate change and other environmental threats dimmed when Republicans denied Democrats a clear majority in the Senate. If Democrats win two run-off elections to be held in January in Georgia, the Senate would be equally split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harrisholding the tie-breaking vote.

Now, with President-elect Joe Biden poised to take power in January, environmental groups are expecting a sea change in the way the United States confronts what the former vice president has called the “number one issue facing humanity.”

For four years, President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax, eviscerated environmental regulations, and sought to discredit the primary international effort to reduce global carbon emissions.

But even with a divided Congress, environmental advocates are hopeful that consequential change remains possible through executive orders, regulation, and tax credits and other incentives.

“There’s an enormous amount of positive things a president can do without Congress,” said Ken Kimmell, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists in Cambridge. “There’s a tremendous opportunity for progress.”

Biden has said his first order of business on climate change, which won’t require Congressional approval, is to rejoin the Paris climate accord, which Trump abandoned. He has also committed to holding a summit with other high-polluting countries, in an effort to seek more ambitious pledges to reduce emissions.

Had Democrats won more seats in the Senate, they would have been able to pursue a more ambitious agenda, such as establishing mandatory emissions-reduction targets toward Biden’s goal of producing 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. They may have sought to adopt new standards that would require utilities to increase the amount of renewable energy they use, instead of fossil fuels.

But even in an era of partisan gridlock, some climate bills may win support from moderate Republicans, such as an economic stimulus bill that finances solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects, new power transmission lines, and charging stations to promote the transition from gas to electric vehicles.

There is also a lot Biden could do on his own, through executive orders and regulatory steps. They could include stricter fuel economy standards, requirements that gas and oil companies substantially reduce their methane emissions, and phasing out sales of new gas-powered vehicles, as California plans to do in 15 years. Biden could also require federal agencies to buy electric vehicles and take other actions as a way of leading by example.

Biden could also direct the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice to step up pollution enforcement; restore more than 100 environmental regulations rolled back by the Trump administration; protect more public lands and waters; and promote efforts to reduce health disparities in low-income areas often subject to greater levels of pollution.

“There is no time to wait,” said Mindy Lubber, president of CERES, a Boston-based environmental group that promotes climate action in the corporate world. “As the second largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, the U.S. will need to cut emissions nearly in half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040, at least a decade sooner than our original goals, in order to make up for the lack of federal climate action by the Trump administration.”

Finding common ground in the Senate may be difficult, even if Democrats manage to win both seats in Georgia. They would have to win over moderates in their party, such as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a coal-heavy state whose voters went heavily for Trump.

Last year, Manchin was one of three Democratic senators, as well as Maine independent Angus King, who voted against the Green New Deal, a sweeping, if still amorphous, set of proposals to address climate change. On Monday, during an interview with Fox News, Manchin noted his power to influence votes in a closely divided Senate and vowed the Green New Deal and “all that socialism” was “not who we are as a Democratic Party.”

Indeed, over the past year, a few Republicans have offered at least one bipartisan climate bill called the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would pay farmers to capture carbon. Others have offered bills that would expand tax credits for carbon-capture technology and increase funding for research and development.

Jonathan Lesser, an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative thank tank, called the Green New Deal “fantasy” and said one area of potential compromise could be nuclear power, which doesn’t produce carbon emissions.

“I conclude that the entire [Green New Deal] effort primarily will be an exercise to benefit the well-connected with subsidies, at the expense of the less fortunate,” he said.

But those leading efforts to advance more aggressive climate legislation said the stakes were too high for half measures.

“We won’t stop fighting in the Senate for aggressive and innovative climate solutions,” said Senator Edward J. Markey, co-sponsor of the Green New Deal proposals, in a statement. “It’s not about pushing to the left; it’s about pushing for what’s right.”

He called for new emissions standards and public investments in renewable energy and urged his colleagues to craft measures that were “emboldened, ambitious, and — should Mitch McConnell hold the Senate — resourceful.”

He also urged them to act on broader environmental measures by “supercharging” existing laws, such as the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act.

“We need stronger protections on the books,” Markey said.

With global temperatures continuing to rise — the past decade was the hottest on record — and storms becoming more powerful — there has been a record number of major storms recorded this year — there will be sustained pressure on the Biden administration to live up to its promises to address climate change.

Michael Mann, a climate scientist who serves as director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, said he remains hopeful that Congress will muster the will to put a price on carbon and subsidize major investments in clean energy.

“Given an even modestly favorable shift in political winds, one could envision [a bold climate bill] passing the House and moving on to the Senate with a half-dozen or more moderate conservatives crossing the aisle, joining with Senate Democrats to pass the bill within the next year or two,” he said.

Naomi Oreskes, a professor of the history of science at Harvard University, is also holding out hope for bipartisan compromise, noting that Republicans represent some of the states most vulnerable to climate change, such as those along the Gulf Coast, which has been battered by increasingly powerful storms, and Florida, which may be the most vulnerable to rising sea levels.

“We know that most Republicans know that climate change is real, but they have unfortunately backed themselves into a corner,” she said by publicly raising doubts about the science. “We can only hope that at least a few of them see this as an opportunity.”

Whatever the ultimate composition of Congress, environmental advocates said they would demand that the Biden administration live up to its promises.

“It’s crucial for this agenda to pass,” said Jeanette Gronemeyer, an organizer with the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate advocacy group.

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.