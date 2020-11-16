GOP senators' piecemeal prodding of the president is still enabling

In another aspect of the clown show that passes for Republicans’ view of the election, a few of them are saying that “at least” some information should be shared with President-elect Joe Biden (“Vote group dismisses Trump’s claims,” Page A1, Nov. 13). Roy Blunt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, all Senate Republicans, are quoted suggesting sharing this or that information, such as daily national security briefings or expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans.

Such utter nonsense. Either Biden is the president-elect or he’s not. The Republicans need to recognize Biden’s victory, stop their obfuscation, and call on the Trump administration to begin the transition full throttle. Call on Trump to grow up, end the lawsuits, and acknowledge that he lost the election.