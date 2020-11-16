‘I was an absentee-ballot counter, and this is what I learned’

I am so tired of hearing accusations of cheating and rigged elections. These people simply don’t know the facts. I spent Election Day as an absentee-ballot counter in my town, and this is what I learned.

The reason it takes so long to account for absentee ballots is that the process is so regimented, with many checks and balances, copious note-taking of everything we did, matching names to voter lists, counting envelopes, recounting envelopes, double-checking numbers and totals, and saving every envelope in special marked boxes.

This is not to mention the process of opening the ballot counter out of a locked suitcase, checking serial numbers, using different keys to open different parts of the ballot box, and constantly checking the running total of ballots we fed into the ballot box.