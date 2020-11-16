For Newton, one step forward, one misstep, on replacing Columbus Day

Newton’s vote this month to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day is a win for liberals, and antiracist activists will surely use it as a steppingstone toward a better future. However, including a call to establish an Italian American Heritage Day in the same resolution is a compromise that actually causes harm.

Acknowledging the historic and ongoing wrongs committed against Indigenous people and honoring their contributions is an objective that should stand on its own without qualification. Establishing an Italian American Heritage Day is also a worthy cause on its own merits and should have no connection to the elimination of Columbus Day.