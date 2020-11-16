The media and social platforms divide us

I’m a registered Republican voter. I grew up in the ’80s in Irving, Texas, in the middle of Ronald Reagan’s America, with a Mexican American father and a German American mother. My parents worked hard and provided a nice life for us. We went to church, played sports, and had family barbecues. We received trophies when we won first place and we worked harder when we lost. I’ve been happily married to a Mexican American woman for 24 years.

The last four years in this country have been like no other political period in my lifetime, and it has made me wonder whether we are able to unite as a country.

Advertisement

The first time I noticed politics was when Bill Clinton came on the scene in the 1992 presidential election. He was the cool, good-looking guy who played the saxophone and who was for the people. He ran against President George H.W. Bush, who was for the rich people, and that was my view for the next 13 years.

And then I had kids. I worked hard, and I didn’t know where my tax dollars were going — it changed my views on politics. I cared about low taxes, low cost of living, low crime, and high employment — and less about social issues. I started voting with my wallet, knowing that I could take care of the rest locally. And that’s why I voted for President Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

So can we be united in 2020? When have we been united in this country? The attack on Pearl Harbor? The assassination of JFK? The “Miracle on Ice”? The 9/11 attacks? Looking back, you may think we would have a chance to be united again, but I would argue that with today’s obsession with social media and the voice it gives to anyone who wants a platform, it’s removed our ability to have a civil debate.

Advertisement

In real life, I can love my neighbor even if we don’t see eye to eye on political issues, but it’s not that way online. As a Republican, I’ve been called a racist, a homophobe, a Nazi, and countless other names just for voting the way I do. The debates we have today have little to do with actual policy. They’re about emotions.

If I want strong borders for our country, I’m told that I like to separate children from their parents and put them in cages. We hurl insults instead of talking about the common sense of ensuring we have only legal immigration, as many other countries do. If I believe we should lower taxes on those who create jobs so others can have gainful employment, I’m told the rich are greedy and evil and should pay their fair share, as if they don’t already do so.

President-elect Joe Biden has made speeches about uniting us, as if there’s a magic switch that can be turned on after four years of Trump voters being told that our victory in 2016 was illegitimate. We may be protesting this election until all of the votes are counted, but I’m fairly certain you won’t see Republicans riot in the streets. We’ll do what we always do: We’ll go to work and try again in four years. But if being united means telling us that we lost and we should now agree with the Democrats, that won’t happen.

Advertisement

What would happen if 9/11 happened today? Half would blame Trump. Half would blame the terrorists. And we’d pay very little attention to the victims. That’s how far we’ve grown apart.

Our other real divider isn’t Democrats or Republicans or Trump. It’s the media. Look at how much money CNN, MSNBC, and Fox have made in the last four years, as they thrive on unrest and unhappiness. Unity doesn’t sell. How did CNN cover the protests in Portland and Seattle over police brutality? It said they were mostly peaceful. How did Fox cover the same protests? It said they were mostly violent mobs. Two completely different views to satisfy their base. In reality, the protests were a combination of the two.

So, can we unite? I find it unlikely. Both sides are dug in too deep to see middle ground. Some media outlets won’t ever narrow the divide with unbiased news coverage. Social media is fantasyland treated as real life.

Do we Americans even want to be united? Maybe, but the bigger question is whether we are willing to make compromises to attain unity.

Joseph Arrambidez works in construction in Dallas.