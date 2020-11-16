Boston College’s remaining football schedule shuffled because of COVID-19 outbreak at Miami

Boston College’s home football finale with Louisville has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12, a shift two weeks back coming amid another slew of college schedule changes stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were planning to face the Cardinals (2-6, 1-6) Friday, Nov. 27, but positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Miami football team led the conference to shuffle a half-dozen games, including BC’s.

Louisville will now host Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 28, replacing what the Demon Deacons thought would be a visit from Miami that day. BC instead will have a second straight weekend off.