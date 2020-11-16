Boston College’s remaining football schedule shuffled because of COVID-19 outbreak at Miami

Boston College’s home football finale with Louisville has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12, a shift two weeks back coming amid another slew of college schedule changes stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eagles (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were planning to face the Cardinals (2-6, 1-6) Friday, Nov. 27, but positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Miami football team led the conference to shuffle a half-dozen games, including BC’s.
Louisville will now host Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 28, replacing what the Demon Deacons thought would be a visit from Miami that day. BC instead will have a second straight weekend off.
When deciding to play the 2020 season, the ACC scheduled 11 games for each team across at least 13 weeks. BC, with a scheduled open date following Saturday’s home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame, will now have its byes back-to-back. The Eagles are next scheduled to play Saturday, Dec. 5, at Virginia (3-4, 3-4), followed the next week by Louisville’s visit.
The Hurricanes' next three games — home to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21; visiting Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 28; and home to North Carolina Saturday, Dec. 5 — have all been pushed back to the first three Saturdays in December. (The game with the Yellow Jackets is penciled in for Dec. 19, the same date as the ACC Championship Game, and will only be played if it has no bearing on that matchup.)
Miami won, 25-24, at Virginia Tech on Saturday despite being without 13 players because of COVID-19. Testing on Sunday revealed further infections.