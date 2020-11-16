Is Bill Belichick a magician? Maybe not, but Cam Newton thinks he’s a football wizard

Cam Newton continues to be amazed by his head coach.

Bill Belichick’s ability to predict how a game might flow directly impacts how he orchestrates practices and invariably, according to Newton, situations that might crop up.

"Yeah, listen, everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up and I’m beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he’s, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game’s going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that,'' said Newton. "I’m extremely impressed with that. But for me, trying to find ways to keep this team in a manageable situation offensively is one of the things that I have to keep doing and keep doing a better job of.''