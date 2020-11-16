It’s a busy week for the Celtics, and here are some of the situations for which they are preparing

On Monday, teams were allowed to begin making trades. The draft will be held Wednesday, and free agency will open Friday. Also, players such as Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter will make decisions this week about whether to pick up their player options for this season. It’s expected to be a frenetic week, but when it is over there should finally be some clarity regarding the makeup of Boston’s roster.

In most years, mid-November is a relatively quiet time for Celtics coach Brad Stevens to start fine-tuning his rotation and for president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to start wondering about potential upgrades. But this mid-November week will be unlike any the NBA has ever seen.

“There are some challenges there for sure,” Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge said Monday. “It always comes fast, always feels like that even in a normal year. The coaching staff definitely has some issues, and there could definitely be deals with guys we sign who can’t test and quarantine in time to join camp. There definitely will be challenges down the road. But in terms of roster construction, we’re used to working at a frenzied pace and everything happening at once in a normal year.”

Ainge has been primarily focused on Wednesday’s draft, which probably presents the most unusual challenges of the week. When evaluating free agents, the Celtics generally have an extensive portfolio to consult. But after the college basketball season was halted because of COVID-19 in March, there was no NCAA Tournament, no NBA combine, and no individual prospect visits.

As the Celtics figure out how to maneuver with the 14th, 26th, 30th, and 47th picks, they will have to put added trust in their film evaluations and virtual draft workouts that they watched on their computers.

“The [normal] draft workout process is great for us,” Ainge said. “We like it. It’s not everything, but it helps to have guys in and put them in situations that we didn’t get to see in college. If a guy is not a great shooter, we have him shoot a lot. If a guy is not great at running pick-and-rolls, we put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls. If we’re worried about his closeouts, we put him in closeout drills. These types of things are helpful to get a little more info and we weren’t able to do that this year. So we’ve got to go off of film a little more.”

Overseas scouting is one of Ainge’s primary responsibilities. Typically, he crisscrosses the globe in search of hidden gems. But that option was halted, along with the games.

Ainge said that context is important when scouting players overseas. While a college star’s role is quite clear, a young player with heaps of potential overseas might not receive a substantial role on a veteran-laden squad that is built to win. Ainge’s visits help him filter through that noise.

“Sometimes they get the keys to the kingdom and other times they are expected to sit in on a very veteran team,” he said. “So you just have to do a little more work to understand the situation compared to college.”

Ainge does not expect the looming decisions of Hayward and Kanter to affect Boston’s approach to the draft. He said they could have a greater impact on how it attempts to proceed in the trade market, however. If the Celtics look to acquire a star veteran using their picks, they likely will need Hayward’s $34.1 million salary for matching purposes. But they could not trade Hayward unless he opted in first, and he’d have to have some reason to agree to that.

With the Celtics holding three first-round picks and admittedly having little desire to add three rookies to their young team, they are expected to look for ways to get creative on draft night. They could package picks to move up, select a player to stash overseas, or even trade out of this draft and into a future one.

Those decisions sometimes hinge on the availability of a player the Celtics are interested in, but Boston does not have a draft-night playbook for the other 29 teams, so there is some guesswork.

“I remember we felt decently confident we knew how it would go in the top couple in the Jayson Tatum draft, but most of the time that’s even hard,” Ainge said. “It’s not something you usually count on when you’re trying to trade up in drafts, let’s say to even the fifth pick or eighth pick or 12th pick. You really don’t know, so you just either wait until it’s on the clock or you have multiple guys you like, so you’re fine with whoever is left.”





