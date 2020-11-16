Kevin Gomes backstops Milford boy’s soccer to Hockomock Cup title

With 14 minutes remaining on the clock, junior Kevin Gomes entered for the Scarlet Hawks, the steady backup yet to be tested in the tournament. Just as Oliveira had done for Gomes in the 2019 postseason, Gomes came in and secured the lead for his team, turning away a pair of critical shots to deny the Tigers and secure the title for Milford with a 2-1 victory at Muscato Field in Easton.

Nursing a one-goal lead over Oliver Ames in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s Hockomock Cup final, the Milford boys' soccer team was dealt a potentially serious blow when senior goalkeeper Leo Oliveira exited the game with a non-contact knee injury.

“We didn’t lose hope,” Milford coach Antonio Pinto said of Oliveira’s exit. “Kevin is a heck of a keeper. They’re both excellent. Today, he was coming off his line and doing what he doesn’t usually do best — coming off his line and grabbing it. At the post, I think he’s one of the best keepers at reacting and stopping shots.”

Prior to his injury, Oliveira had stopped eight of the nine shots he faced for the Scarlet Hawks (10-0-3), who never trailed against the Tigers (12-1) in a matchup Pinto believed worthy of a sectional final.

“I haven’t seen Nauset play this year, but to me, the two best teams in Eastern Mass. got to go at it today and put on a show,” Pinto said. “I couldn’t be prouder of Milford.”

Scoreless at the half, senior Leo Coelho scored for Milford in the 44th minute on a free kick from 28 yards away. He was followed 6 minutes later by classmate Lucas Da Silva, who scored what amounted to the game-winner as he faded away off his right foot from just inside the goalie box.

Senior Kevin Louhis scored for the Tigers in the 60th minute on a rocket of a shot from 35 yards away, but the team which hadn’t allowed more than a single goal in any of its games this season would get no closer.

OA’s best chance came in the 75th minute, when the team was awarded an indirect kick from inside the box. Gomes sprawled out to lift the ball over the crossbar, all but sealing the Hockomock Cup in the process.

“I just came ready,” Gomes said. “I knew he [Oliveira] was going to start. We love each other, we practice every day together. Right when I saw he was hurt, I knew I had to do it for him.”

BC High 2, Xaverian 0 — Goals from senior captains Anatoliy Berezyuk and Jack Studley launched the Eagles (8-3-0) to the Catholic Conference final, where they’ll host St. John’s Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

Hingham 3, Duxbury 0 — Chris Bradley scored in the second quarter, Aidan Brazel delivered in the third, and Cole Sampson converted in the fourth to power the Harbormen past the Dragons in the third round of the Patriot Cup. Next up for Hingham, the 2-seed from the Patriot-Keenan, is a semifinal matchup vs. Pembroke, the 2-seed from the Patriot-Fisher.

Masconomet 2, Saugus 0 — Sam Brockelman and Aidan Gauvain scored the goals while Kevin Pelletier’s three-save shutout secured the win for the Chieftains (7-0-1).

Randolph 3, Rockland 2 — Junior Angelot Jerome and sophomores Angelot Brun and Rickelme Louis scored to help the Blue Devils (8-3-2) grab the South Shore League’s Sullivan crown. Randolph will take on Tobin Division champ Carver in the SSL championship.

St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 (SO) — The visiting Pioneers prevailed, 3-0, on PKs in the shootout of the Catholic Conference semifinals in Danvers. Prep finishes the season 7-1-3.

Field hockey

Beverly 2, Saugus 1 — Jamie Dupont and Kyla Perron-Hart connected for the Panthers (2-6-1) in the Northeastern Conference win.

New Bedford 2, Dartmouth 0 — Kennedy Franklin scored twice to help the Whalers (7-2-1) capture the Southeast Conference tourney title.

Girls' soccer

Bishop Feehan 9, Arlington Catholic 1 — Seven players found the back of the net for the Shamrocks (12-0) as they advanced to the Catholic Central Cup semifinals.

Bishop Fenwick 2, St. Mary’s 0 — Ally Mitchell and Mia Tsarparlis scored for the Crusaders (11-1-2) in the Catholic Central semifinal win over the Spartans (7-8-3).

Dartmouth 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Kelly Medeiros and Kyleigh Wheaton struck in the first half to lift the Indians (10-1-2) to the Southeastern Conference tournament title. B-R was awarded a penalty shot with 18:25 left, but the bid by Cassandra Tofteroo caromed off the right post.

East Bridgewater 1, Middleborough 1 (SO) — The Sachems (7-4-1) converted four straight PKs after a save by Maggie Desrosiers on the Vikings' first penalty attempt to force a deciding game for the South Shore League’s Sullivan title Thursday back at East Bridgewater. Mya Dupey scored in regulation for Middleborough, with Meghan LaBree assisting.

Girls' volleyball

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 0 — Shea Galko and Haley McConnell propelled the Harborwomen to the Patriot Cup semifinals with the 25-20, 25-9. 25-21 victory.