Men’s and women’s Beanpot tournaments canceled for 2021

The writing had been on the wall: The Ivy League announced last Thursday that it was canceling all winter sports for the upcoming season , meaning Harvard would not be competing this year.

The annual hockey tournament featuring Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, and Northeastern has been canceled for 2021, TD Garden announced Monday .

Looks like the Northeastern men’s and women’s hockey teams will be holding on to the Beanpot trophies for at least another year.

Even prior to the Ivy League’s announcement, the chances of a tournament being held did not look promising. As part of the return-to-play plans, leagues have been limiting their schedules to conference-only games.

In the case of Hockey East, home to BC, BU and NU, games are being held at the end of the week to maintain consistency with the league’s testing protocols. With the men’s tournament scheduled for the first two Mondays in February, and the women’s tournament played on the corresponding Tuesdays, squeezing in those additional games in the middle of a pandemic was unlikely.

Northeastern swept the men’s and women’s tournaments last year.

Here is the statement from TD Garden:

“The Beanpot, TD Garden’s annual college hockey tournament, will not be played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022.”

