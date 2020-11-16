NCAA to hold entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in one place, likely Indianapolis

“In recent weeks, the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee has engaged in a thorough contingency planning process to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants for the 2021 championship,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The NCAA said it is in talks with Indianapolis and the state of Indiana about hosting the 68-team tournament. Indianapolis was already scheduled to host the Final Four April 3-5.

Facing the challenge of holding a multi-state tournament during the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA announced Monday that the 2021 men’s basketball tournament will be held entirely in one location.

“Through these discussions, it became apparent to the committee that conducting the championship at 13 preliminary round sites spread throughout the country would be very difficult to execute in the current pandemic environment.

"The committee has decided the championship should be held in a single geographic area to enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

The “bubble” format is similar to how the NHL and NBA conducted their postseasons.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.

“However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”

The Final Four is slated to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Indianapolis area also has Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers. There are also arenas at Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Butler, and Indiana State, among others throughout the state.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to tip off Nov. 25 with nonconference play, and the first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for March 18.