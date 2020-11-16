NFL Week 10: This looks like the best weekend in history for kickers

The amazing kicking display is where we begin the Week 10 review:

Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was the talk of the NFL in Week 10, but it was the kickers who really stole the show. This past weekend was, without hyperbole, the greatest exhibition of field goal kicking in NFL history. And we have the stats to back it up.

▪ Kickers connected on 49 of 53 field goal attempts (entering Monday’s game), for a 92.5 success rate that counts as the 13th-best weekend in history. But that’s not why it was the best ever.

The kickers didn’t hit just chip shots; they went a perfect 11 for 11 from 50-plus yards, making it the best long-distance weekend in league history, dating back to 1938. The previous best was Week 5 of 2011, when kickers went 10 for 10.

Buffalo’s Tyler Bass tied an NFL record by going 3 for 3 from 50-plus, connecting from 54, 55, and 58 yards, the last of which came as time expired in the second quarter. Seattle’s Jason Myers hit a 61-yarder at the end of the second quarter. And Detroit’s Matt Prater connected from 53 and 59 yards, the latter of which came as time expired to lead the Lions to victory. Prater’s kick tied for the fourth-longest game-winner in NFL history.

Perhaps it’s because the NFL has never had more teams with indoor stadiums (11), but this has been a banner year for kickers. They are on pace for an NFL-record 125 field goals from 50-plus, and the 69.6 percent conversion rate would be the best in history. Overall, kickers have hit 85.4 percent of all field goal attempts this year, which would be the second-best rate (86.5 in 2013).

So go out today and hug your kicker. He deserves it.

▪ Those offseason trades for Hopkins and Stefon Diggs sure are working out well for the Cardinals and Bills. They rank 1-2 in the NFL in catches and yards, and both receivers dazzled in Sunday’s incredible 32-30 win for the Cardinals.

Hopkins made the catch of the year on the 43-yard Hail Mary, outjumping three Bills defenders to come down with the winning touchdown with just two seconds left. Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards on the day, and the Cardinals are 4-1 when he goes for 100 yards.

Diggs, who leads the NFL with 73 catches for 906 yards, had an incredible, sliding 21-yard touchdown catch in the final minute that should have been the game-winner, and he also opened up the field for Cole Beasley, who had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals and Bills are a combined 13-6 and are well on their way to the playoffs. The Texans and Vikings, who traded the two receivers, are 5-12.

▪ The Seahawks are letting Russell Wilson cook, but he’s burning the meal. Wilson threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Rams that knocked the 6-3 Seahawks from first to third place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks have lost two in a row and three of four (all three losses on the road), and Wilson has thrown seven interceptions in those four games. He has 10 picks this year, tied for second-most in the NFL. Wilson’s MVP candidacy is taking a big hit.

▪ Tom Brady and the Bucs got back on track with a 46-23 thrashing of the Panthers. Brady had a near-perfect day, throwing for 341 yards, with three touchdowns and no picks, and the Bucs scored points on their final nine drives.

Brady got all of his receivers involved, too; Chris Godwin had six catches for 92 yards, Mike Evans had six for 77 and a touchdown, Antonio Brown had seven for 69, and Rob Gronkowski had two for 51 and a touchdown.

But Brady probably feels a little frustrated by the performance. The Bucs went 2 for 5 in goal-to-go situations before scoring a couple of late touchdowns, and had to settle for field goals of 21, 23, and 24 yards. The Bucs' offense looks like it still hasn’t quite clicked.

▪ Let’s give it up for Washington’s Alex Smith, who continues his remarkable return from a devastating leg injury that nearly required amputation and could have cost him his life.

Starting his first game since Week 11 of 2018, Smith set career highs in completions (38), attempts (55), and yards (390) in a 30-27 loss to Detroit.

Alex Smith has made a remarkable comeback at age 36. Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Smith has pretty much cemented his claim to the Comeback Player of the Year Award. And Washington won’t be an easy opponent with Smith leading the way.

▪ It was a leather-helmet kind of win for the Browns, who defeated the Texans, 10-7. Playing in a horrific downpour, Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each rushed for over 100 yards with more than 5.0 yards per carry, becoming the first Browns teammates to do so since Ernie Green and Leroy Kelly in 1966.

And the game took just 2 hours and 35 minutes, the sixth-quickest NFL game since 2000 and the quickest since the Bears beat the Vikings in 2:22 in 2009.

▪ What a week for bad betting beats. With the Browns listed as 4.5-point favorites, Chubb ran out of bounds at the 1 instead of scoring a touchdown in the final seconds to preserve a 10-7 win. And Arizona, listed as a 2- to 3-point favorite, opted to take a knee on its last-second extra point to preserve a 32-30 win.

Both decisions were correct; Chubb prevented the Texans from getting the ball back, while Arizona prevented the Bills from blocking the extra point and returning it for 2 points. But a lot of bettors weren’t happy.

Quick hits

▪ Who needs practice? Ben Roethlisberger threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over the Bengals despite barely practicing last week because of COVID-19 quarantining.

▪ Drew Brees may have to miss time with shoulder and rib injuries suffered Sunday, but the Saints are 5-1 when he misses a game with an injury. All five wins came last year with Teddy Bridgewater at QB.

▪ Teams that may have peaked too early: Titans, Packers, Ravens. Combined record of 12-1 the first five weeks, 7-7 the last five weeks.

Tracking Ex-Patriots

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Has 23 touchdown passes in 10 games, after throwing 24 in 16 last year.

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Caught a TD pass for the fourth time in five games.

▪ Dolphins CB Eric Rowe, LB Elandon Roberts, and LB Kyle Van Noy: Combined for 18 tackles and three QB hits against the Chargers and rank second, third, and fourth on the team in tackles.

▪ Lions LB Jamie Collins: Had a team-high 13 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery against Washington. His two forced fumbles came within four snaps in the second quarter.

Ex-Patriots coaches

▪ Romeo Crennel, Texans: Called 34 pass plays and handed the ball off only 14 times in a torrential downpour in 10-7 loss to the Browns.

▪ Matt Patricia, Lions: Improved to 4-5, but needed a 59-yard field goal to avoid a loss after blowing a 24-3 third-quarter lead to Washington.

▪ Brian Flores, Dolphins: Blowout win over Chargers was his team’s fifth win in a row to improve to 6-3. Dolphins are excelling in all three phases; in their last three games, they have two defensive touchdowns, a punt-return touchdown, and a blocked punt that was recovered on the 1.

▪ Mike Vrabel, Titans: The Colts had no respect for the Titans defense, going for it five times on fourth down and converting three in their 34-17 win over Tennessee.

▪ Joe Judge, Giants: Probably has the best team in the NFC East after Sunday’s impressive 27-17 win against the Eagles. The Giants started 0-5 but are now 3-7, and have a legitimate shot to win the division.

Stats of the Week

▪ The top nine teams in the AFC have a 20-3 record against the NFC.

▪ Rams coach Sean McVay is 31-0 career when leading at halftime.

▪ Jaguars WR Keelan Cole became the first player with a punt-return touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game against the Packers, who have been part of the NFL since 1921.

▪ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is now 0-6 career when trailing by the score 20-10.

▪ The Bucs' win over the Panthers was the first 46-23 score in NFL history.

▪ The Bengals went 0 for 13 on third down, tied for the third-worst performance since the NFL began tracking third downs in 1991. The Cardinals went 0 for 15 in 2012 and the Bucs went 0 for 14 in 2009.

▪ Bucs RB Ronald Jones joined Derrick Henry, Tony Dorsett, and Ahman Green as the only players in NFL history with touchdown runs of at least 98 yards.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.