Patriots running back Damien Harris goes for a career-high 121 yards vs. the Ravens

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed 22 times for 121 yards in Sunday night’s 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, setting a career high.
Harris has reached or eclipsed 100 yards in three of his six appearances this season. The 2019 third-round draft pick out of Alabama has clearly become New England’s No. 1 back, leading the team in carries and rushing yards on Sunday and on the season.
“It was important for me to show that I’m going to do whatever it takes to go out there and help this team be successful,” Harris said. “This is a tough game.”
Advertisement
Harris was initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, limited in practice last week with ankle and chest injuries. If his body was bothering him during the game, he certainly didn’t show it.
“Playing in this game was super important,” Harris said. “We knew that if we could come out here and play the way that we knew we were capable of playing, we would have a chance. I wanted to come out here and be a part of it.”
Fellow back Rex Burkhead praised Harris for his ability to generate yardage out of not-so-clean looks as well as his ability to power through contact. He also applauded Harris for the growth he’s demonstrated since getting drafted.
As a rookie last season, Harris was often one of New England’s inactive players and appeared in just two games, rushing for 12 yards on four carries.
“Just his development over the past two years has been awesome to see,” Burkhead said. “He always asks questions. He always comes to me and James [White] if he ever has questions. He’s always eager to learn. He’s a pro, for sure.”
The running back depth chart may add another body in the coming weeks, as Sony Michel (quad) remains eligible to be activated off injured reserve. If Michel is not activated by Nov. 26, he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
More Patriots coverage
- Instant analysis: The Patriots' win over the Ravens shows what weeks of building momentum looks like
- Dan Shaughnessy: If you can believe it, suddenly Patriots are right back in it after stunning Ravens
- ‘I was ecstatic’: Jakobi Meyers revels in trick play touchdown pass to spark Patriots in win over Ravens
- Patriots 23, Ravens 17: Patriots spring surprise, storm to upset of Ravens
- See how the game unfolded
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.