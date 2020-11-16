Report: Chris Paul sent from Thunder to the Suns for 4 players and a first-round pick

It is a huge leap for the Suns, who went 8-0 inside the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World in a frantic, but futile, quest to make the playoffs. Paul is owed about $41 million for this season and has a $44 million player option for next season, which was too much of an impediment for other teams that considered acquiring him last summer.

All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he’ll play alongside one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker , a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio , Kelly Oubre , Jalen Lecque , Ty Jerome, and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league.

Paul was an All-Star for the 10th time this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists. Phoenix becomes his fourth team in less than four years including the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston.

















Porzingis to miss start of season

Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from October surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a radio interview Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career. Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas.

… The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal. The 6-foot-4-inch Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.

Jury can decide Oakley lawsuit

A jury can decide whether former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden with excessive force when he was removed as a spectator to a 2017 game, an appeals court in New York ruled Monday The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated assault and battery claims Oakley made in a lawsuit brought against the team’s owners after his February 2017 removal from a game the Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers. A three-judge panel concluded a jury could decide whether it was improper for security guards to throw Oakley to the ground after Oakley, according to his court papers, slapped their hands away in self-defense as he sought to watch the game. The appeals court, though, rejected Oakley’s claims of defamation and false imprisonment … New Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has finalized his staff. Dan Craig was hired as associate head coach, along with assistants Kenny Atkinson, Chauncey Billups, Larry Drew, and Roy Rogers.















