Saints QB Drew Brees suffered broken ribs, collapsed lung

Brees’s injuries are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints' next three games are against the Falcons, first on Sunday in the Superdome and then in Atlanta on Dec. 6. In between, New Orleans visits Denver on Nov. 29.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees’s injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans’s 27-13 victory Sunday.

Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

With Brees virtually certain to miss upcoming games, the Saints' offense is likely to be run primarily by Jameis Winston, the 2015 first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay whom New Orleans signed this offseason. Taysom Hill, a utility player who intermittently takes over for Brees on option plays — but also plays tight end and on special teams — also could see his snaps at quarterback increase.

While Brees initially missed just two plays after the hit by Street and returned for another touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the half, he told coach Sean Payton he did not feel fit to continue in the second half Sunday. Winston took most of the snaps after that, with Hill also running a number of plays behind center.

Winston was a starter for most of five seasons in Tampa Bay, but became a free agent after former Patriots QB Tom Brady agreed to join the Buccaneers.

Giants' Baker cleared; attorney charged with extortion

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida after his alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.

Baker, 23, had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.

The sheriff’s office says Dean told Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, that the three alleged victims he represented would stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their stories if they were paid $266,000 each. Investigators say Dean said his clients would “do anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Prosecutor Paul R. Valcore said in a statement that the alleged victims' credibility “is unalterably tarnished,” making the prosecution of Baker impossible. If convicted, Baker faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and could have received life.

Dean was being held Monday pending an initial court hearing.

Baker was a first-round pick for the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games last season, and was expected to be a starter this year before his arrest.

The NFL placed him on the exempt list in July and he was released by the Giants in September.

Denver’s Lock ailing

Vic Fangio is adamant about Drew Lock playing through his growing pains — bruised ribs willing.

While reiterating that he’s not about to bench his struggling second-year quarterback, Fangio said Lock might miss Wednesday’s practice and that his availability also is uncertain for Sunday when the Broncos (3-6) host the Dolphins (6-3).

“Like with many injuries, the next day is worse than the actual injury during the competition, so he’s pretty sore today with the ribs and we’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday,” Fangio said.

The more practice snaps he misses the greater the chances that backup Brett Rypien will get his second career start.

“We definitely want Drew to have a good week of preparation so that he’s ready to play the game,” Fangio said. “So, that could enter into the equation as we go through the week.”

Lock, who threw four interceptions in Denver’s 37-12 loss at Las Vegas on Sunday, grimaced in pain for much of the afternoon after a blindside tackle by Arden Key in the second quarter. Afterward, he dismissed questions about being hurt, saying, “I’m fine, I’ll be good.”

Browns forced to shut down facility again

Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Cleveland shut down its facility for the second time in four days due to another positive test. Janovich played in Sunday’s home win over the Texans. He joins offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID list, which was created for players who test positive or have been quarantined after close contact with an infected person. Hubbard tested positive Friday, and had to sit out against the Texans . . . The 49ers placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 list. The 49ers are on a bye this week and don’t play again until Nov. 29 against the Rams. so it’s unclear if Armstead will miss any time . . . The Titans placed linebacker David Long on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team facility remained open based on the results of contact tracing. Tennessee had the weekend off after losing 34-17 to Indianapolis on Nov. 12 . . . Washington is joining Baltimore and Philadelphia in not having fans at its next game, Sunday against Cincinnati. The team says in a statement it has been monitoring the virus situation with local and Maryland state authorities and “take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans. and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.” Washington, which plays its home games in Landover, Md., allowed 3,000 fans for its last home game . . . The Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future. The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely the 62-year-old Reid or the 42-year-old Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut, reaching back-to-back AFC Championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title. Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.