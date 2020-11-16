A youthful US men’s soccer team routs Panama

Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto both scored their first two international goals, Gio Reyna got his first and a young United States team routed Panama, 6-2, Monday night in an exhibition at Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Gioacchini and Reyna made their first appearances Thursday in a 0-0 draw at Wales, among six debuts as the Americans returned from a coronavirus break that had sidelined the team since February. Soto and Richy Ledezma were among two more debuts against the Panamanians. Sebastian Lletget, like Soto a second-half substitute, also scored late for the Americans. Ledezma assisted on the final goal. Preparing for the pandemic-delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September, the US started a lineup averaging 12 appearances and 22 years, 154 days, the second-youngest American lineup behind an average of 22 years, 71 days for an exhibition at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018. US coach Gregg Berhalter said the US may schedule another match next month, which presumably would be with players mostly from Major League Soccer.

EPL has 16 positive cases

Sixteen people tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in a 10-day quarantine in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League, in which tested 1,207 players and club staff were tested from Nov 9-15. It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport’s suspension amid the pandemic . . . Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said. The two players along with a team staffer were infected and will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying . . . Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of the Welsh club Wexham, one of the world’s oldest soccer teams that plays in the fifth tier of the English game, and plan to document their first foray into the sport in a fly-on-the-wall TV show.